How 'Irishman,' 'Jojo Rabbit' and 'Little Women' Set Designs Brought Fresh Takes to Period Looks

Philadelphia's Villa di Roma is the neighborhood restaurant at the heart of director Martin Scorsese's crime drama, which spans several decades. The set was built on a stage at Marcy Avenue Armory in Brooklyn. "The Villa di Roma, which still exists in Philadelphia today, is actually rather plain and boxy. It doesn't convey a sense of the period," production designer Bob Shaw explains. "It took a while to convince Marty that we could achieve a sense of reality by building a set instead of shooting in a location. He said, 'You can smell the gravy in the floorboards' in those places."

The pressure was on, because, as Shaw notes, "more of the story takes place in that restaurant than any other location." He took inspiration from various dining places in New York's Little Italy. "From the dust in the air vents to the worn tablecloths with pasta stains, we tried to keep it very lived-in," he says. Banquettes and bar stools came from Omega Prop House in Los Angeles and scenic artists created murals of Italy, and Shaw notes that ceiling tiles were crooked and floor tiles broken. During the course of the movie, the restaurant set received period updates with new tablecloths and TVs.