Feel Good Friday: How Stars Are Helping During Coronavirus Pandemic

As many people remain stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of Hollywood stars and public figures have made generous donations and found ways to keep people entertained.

Skylar Astin, Julian Edelman, Dolores Catania and Isiah Thomas teamed up to teach a body conditioning class for charity. The purpose of the class was to raise funds to deliver meals to Holocaust survivors that are unable to leave their homes during the pandemic.

Ryan Murphy Television has partnered with Charitybuzz to auction off memorabilia from the company's projects, including Hollywood, American Horror Story, Pose and 911: Lone Star. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Actors Fund COVID-19 efforts.

In an effort to keep her fans entertained, Kerry Washington teamed up with her father Earl to launch the web series Dad Jokes. The first episode featured guest Tina Knowles, who spoke about her love of corny jokes with the hosts.

Barbra Streisand thanked essential workers for their hard work during the global crisis by releasing a new music video for the song "You'll Never Walk Alone," which is featured in the musical Carousel. The recently released recording is from the singer's performance at the 2001 Emmy Awards.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton and Hoda Kotb teamed up to surprise a duo of mother-daughter nurses. In an effort to thank them for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic, the singer dedicated a performance of "God Gave Me You" to the nurses on Today.

Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis, Anne Hathaway, Megan Rapinoe, Danai Gurira, Arianna Huffington and more stars joined the #TogetherForHer initiative. The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) launched the movement, which has the stars stand in solidarity with women and girls that are struggling during the pandemic.

Last week, Trevor Noah, Emilia Clarke, Josh Gad and Chuck Lorre were among the stars to help those in need by donating to charities and launching web series on social media platforms.

Read on to see how stars gave back over the past week.