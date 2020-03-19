How L.A. Restaurants Are Staying Afloat Amid Coronavirus

Adding to the delivery and take-out craze places like chef Curtis Stone's Gwen which is known for it's fine dining but also adjacent butcher shop. Shop for vaccum-sealed meats such as Creekstone hangar steak, housemade charcuterie and Spanish chorizo in addition to pantry items including plum preserves, apple butter, Fresno chili sauce, Thai hot sauce, soups, sauces, pasta and fresh produce. The shop will also have wine and beer bottles on hand. Hot delivery dishes (plates like tuna and meatball sandwiches, lamb ribs with leek ash yogurt and roast chicken with harissa) are offered via Caviar for the first time and the butcher shop is open daily, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Gwen's sister restaurant, Beverly Hills hot spot Maude will also convert into a market that will sell produce among other to-go items and Gwen's meats for the Westside crowd.

At all of Zinc Café & Market's locations (Laguna Beach, Corona del Mar and Downtown’s Arts District), the marketplace will be stocked with grocery items so that the surrounding communities have day-to-day products. Though they note that prices are subject to change and to check their social media for updates, the markets will have toilet paper and paper towel rolls, butter, shredded mozzarella cheese, eggs, milk, potatoes, onion, tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, lemons, limes, burger buns, olive oil and pasta. The items plus pre-packaged prepared foods are available for curbside pick-up to minimize physical interaction or delivery via Ezcater, UberEats and Caviar. What's more, the restaurant will provide a free roll of toilet paper to all delivery orders within a 15-mile radius of the nearest location.

Beverly Boulevard's Porridge and Puffs has transformed into a marketplace (both brick and mortar and online) offering at-home meal kids, self-care products and more (think: fresh cut flowers, honey face scrubs, organic lip balms, Koda Farms rice, pickles, jams, shrubs and other handmade goods). The focus for the retail space is making creative "care packages" while social distancing. Daily, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Tesse restaurant and their adjacent wine bar has also been converted into a provisions market that will sell fresh produce, bread, meats, cheeses, beer, wine and toilet paper, naturally, from their Sunset Boulevard storefront.

Adding to the marketplace craze, Jeremy Fox's Birdie G's Sundries shop that sells everything from their "cupboard" including Birdie's ketchup and other condiments to rubs, bread crumbs and chili powder, among other things.

Over at Terroni, which recently opened up next door global markets, Dopolavorola, at both of their locations, they're selling bread, milk, eggs, cheese, fresh produce, pasta (dried and fresh), canned goods, wine and more. With both locations open until 8:30 p.m., the shops are asking customers to shop local and avoid the big crowds at the larger grocery stores.

Shopping local smaller non-chain grocery stores was top of mind for Brandie Rossi, the former Erewhon regional director of nutrition, who recently soft-opened Pantry L.A. — a wellness-oriented provisions store with biodynamic local farm produce, fish, meat, coffee, tonics, hemp and beauty products. Rossi decided to set up shop earlier than planned to help alleviate the stress on locals during the pandemic with food delivery, grab and go items and priority service for the elderly.