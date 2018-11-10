Late-Night Lately: How the Hosts Covered the Midterms

To kick off the week, Stephen Colbert borrowed Triumph the Insult Comic Dog from fellow late-night host Conan O'Brien, currently on hiatus, for some political reporting. The dog interviewed Beto O'Rourke, who was running against Ted Cruz. "Does it concern you that half your base thinks they can vote for you through Instagram?" he asked. Triumph then made his way to a Ted Cruz rally, which he compared to "a Duck Dynasty cosplay convention."

Jake Gyllenhaal helped celebrate Election Day eve in a pretaped sketch titled ’Twas the Night Before Election Day, starring Colbert as an Ebenezer Scrooge-type character who was visited by three ghosts (Republican leaders Chuck Grassley, Mitch McConnell and Orrin Hatch).

In his live show on election night, the CBS host was joined by The Circus' John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj. The host kicked off the show by pretending to vote ("What a strange couple of centuries the last two years have been") and with a song about the 2016 election and compared America’s current state to a sinking submarine: “We may collapse from all the pressure but if we do at least we’ll all crumble together."

During his monologue, Colbert addressed the Democrats taking control of the House of Representatives. “They can now open investigations into the president and we can finally find out if Donald Trump has ever done anything unethical,” the host said.

After tossing to a clip of Trump saying that the midterms used to be “boring” and are now a much bigger deal, Colbert said, “Gee, I wonder why? It used to be super boring to run out of the pool screaming, but ever since I pooped in it, it became all the rage.”

Colbert did, of course, reference his 2016 live show. “If you remember our last live election show, well, that makes one of us. The bad news that night took me a bit off-guard, but tonight I’m prepared,” he said as he pulled out a bottle of bourbon.

Bringing up Ted Cruz’s victory over Beto O’Rourke in Texas, Colbert quipped, “By not being Ted Cruz, Beto is still a winner.”

Minhaj came on later to discuss. "I am sad that he lost, but it’s actually not a partisan thing. He had all of black excellence backing him. Beyonce, Travis Scott…LeBron James,” he said, to which Colbert added Willie Nelson.

When Colbert asked Minhaj why he didn't focus on Trump on his show, the Netflix host compared the president to Harry Potter villain Voldemort and said he didn't want to "give him the time."