How Lizzo, Kevin Garnett and More Acting Newcomers Landed Their Film Debuts

Himesh Patel is well known to British audiences for his portrayal of Tamwar Masood on BBC's long-running soap EastEnders. But the English actor broke into the international box office this year with Danny Boyle's rom-com Yesterday, starring opposite Lily James and Ed Sheeran. Patel plays Jack Malik, a musician who wakes up after an accident to discover that he's the only person who remembers The Beatles, leading him to fame and stardom when he takes credit for their songs. For his audition, Patel sang the title track and "Back in the U.S.S.R." After his film debut, Patel's slate includes The Aeronauts with Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, and in 2020 he'll appear in Christopher Nolan's action thriller Tenet.

