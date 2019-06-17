'Mrs. Maisel' to 'Hill House': How Production Designers Created 1950s Catskills, a Haunted Mansion and More

"We're going to the Catskills!" exclaims Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) in season two of Amazon's period comedy, which travels back to a time when New Yorkers spent the summer flocking to the mountains north of the city.

"We did a lot of research. There are many books written about this time in the Catskills. It was a big part of New York life," says production designer Bill Groom.

The second season sees Midge and her family travel to the Catskills for their summer vacation. At the resort, their days are packed with activities, trips to the beauty parlor and evening get-togethers. Midge also spends her time navigating her separation from her husband (Michael Zegen) while also getting to know a new love interest, Dr. Benjamin Ettenberg (Zachary Levi).

Groom and his team visited the Library of Congress to pore over photographs as part of their research. "There were dozens of resorts up there. Most are gone, but we found one, Scott's Family Resort, from the 1860s, that's still there," he says.

The team ended up renovating the resort, which sits on Oquaga Lake in the quiet foothills of Broome County, including painting the buildings (guided by paint cards from the period) and making some structural changes. The cottage where Midge stays has a glass-enclosed porch and view of the water.

They found and used a lot of period pieces throughout the resort and reupholstered the furniture. "The recreation room at the resort had a period bowling alley that we wrote into the script," says Groom, who is a four-time Emmy winner for his work on Boardwalk Empire. "We opened up the windows to bring in more light."

Other rooms were built at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn, including the beauty parlor. Says Groom: "We were lucky enough to find a department store in Connecticut that had been shut down, and it had a beauty parlor. We were able to purchase the parlor equipment."