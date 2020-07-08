How Music Drove the Narratives Behind 'Euphoria,' 'High Fidelity' and More Series

Characters live and breathe music in High Fidelity, the Hulu series from creators Sarah Kucserka and Veronica West. Adapted from the novel by Nick Hornby, the show looks back on the romantic history of a Brooklyn record shop owner played by Zoë Kravitz. (The 2000 film starring John Cusack also was adapted from Hornby's book.) "Music is the main character in the series; it's the forefront of everything," says Manish Raval, who worked as music supervisor alongside Alison Rosenfeld and Tom Wolfe. Characters are built, and judged, by their musical tastes, and the script is rife with references and trivia.

"If they were going to play a song in the store, or show a record, or mention something in dialogue, we wanted to make sure that we were all talking about ideas and they were in support of the characters," Raval says. Given how central music is to the story, the team of supervisors was involved earlier in the development process than usual, collaborating with the writers in shaping characters though their musical tastes. Kravitz, who also serves as an EP on the series, was especially involved in curating her protagonist's tastes.

"We knew from the beginning that we wanted to use a lot of vintage artists, both well-known and more obscure, because we were conscious of wanting to introduce each part of the audience" to music with which they weren't familiar, says Rosenfeld. The result is a mix of classic and contemporary sounds that lends the series a sense of nostalgia even in the present day.