How to Nab a Ski House in Lake Tahoe at Any Budget
Whether you're a C-suiter or slugging it out in an agency mailroom, Lake Tahoe's rental market has you covered. Below are three rentals for the super-baller, the baller and, well, the merely gainfully employed. Prices reflect the holiday high season.
Assistants' Group Share
$320/night or $2,700/week
Listed with Airbnb — as "Cozy Carnelian Bay Family Friendly Cabin" — this four-bedroom cabin can accommodate up to eight guests. It features a granite fireplace, large windows and a mudroom.
Producer's Getaway
$3,000/night or $21,000/week
A Craftsman-inspired, 5,700-square-foot home in Squaw Valley offers five bedrooms, multiple decks, a hot tub, a fire pit and a great room with cathedral ceilings, listed by Tahoe Luxury Properties.
Chairman's Lair
$7,500/night or $52,500/week
The two-story, 3,400-square-foot penthouse of The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe at Northstar has four bedrooms, a home theater and a terrace with a fireplace, listed by Tahoe Luxury Properties.
