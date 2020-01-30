How 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'Little Women' Costume Designers Found Their Sartorial Spark

Knowing that, as seen through the eyes of Jojo Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis), the vision of his chic, sophisticated mother, Rosie (Scarlett Johansson), would be far more vivacious than standard sad, drab, washed-out World War II palettes, Mayes C. Rubeo turned to the avant-garde Parisian textile artist Sonia Delaunay and her bold design work for inspiration.

"She was the co-founder of a very important artistic wave," says Rubeo. "Her work is so abstract in different shapes of geometrics, and it was really ahead of her time — very colorful. I thought, 'Who better to represent Jojo's mother?' We like to believe that Frau Betzler was a part of a very interesting, eclectic group of artists before the war."

Delaunay's textile patterns were directly translated into Rosie's wardrobe. "The geometric forms were applied to her costumes in an artful way," Rubeo says, via strikingly patterned and vibrantly colored clothing — which were especially ideal for camouflaging Rosie's hidden anti-Nazi agendas. "Her disguise was not concealing, because concealed was not what she always was: This eclectic, fantastic, intellectual artist [was] happy for life and happy for color."