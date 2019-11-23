How to Play an Attorney: Michael B. Jordan and More Reveal Prep Secrets

Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, which stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a couple going through an ugly divorce, has among its key players a trio of divorce lawyers, played by Alan Alda, Ray Liotta and Laura Dern.

The characters were fictional, but the actors did their own research to get into the roles. Liotta tried to meet with famed Hollywood lawyer Marty Singer, but the busy attorney got called away. "Some emergency came up — who knows what actor did what, that he had to protect," Liotta tells THR. Dern, however, was able to meet with several lawyers, including Laura Wasser, whose clients include Ryan Reynolds, Heidi Klum, Ashton Kutcher, Christina Aguilera and Johnny Depp. "She's one of the great powerhouses in her industry," says Dern. "I think that despite the intent of protecting families — and I think Laura is an example of this — despite the empathy, the business of divorce is the business of winning for your team."

Production designer Jade Healy also visited Wasser's offices in Century City when she was working on the design of the lawyer's corporate space in the film.