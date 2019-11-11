How Producers on 'Irishman,' 'Once Upon a Time' and 10 More Best Picture Contenders Overcame Their Biggest Challenges

The biggest challenge was scheduling. We wanted Sterling K. Brown to play [the father figure] Ronald. As we were pulling the film together, Sterling read it and spoke to [director] Trey [Edward Shults] and [actor] Kelvin [Harrison Jr.]. But Sterling was shooting This Is Us, which was shooting while we were making Waves. At first glance, it was a scheduling clash. That would be the end of that conversation. But we were so keen to have him. We really thought he was the guy. It seemed almost 98 percent impossible. We couldn't move our shoot that much because of Lucas Hedges' play, The Waverly Gallery. We were literally hours away from moving on from Sterling, with maybe two weeks till we started shooting. It was like, "We're going to have to find another Ronald." Then a producer on This Is Us, a guy called Jeff, became our angel. What we ended up doing is, we changed our whole week around, and our weekend was a Thursday and a Friday. Sterling would shoot This Is Us Monday through Friday during the weeks in Los Angeles. On a Friday night in L.A., he would red-eye to Miami or Fort Lauderdale, and we shot weekends. Saturday and Sunday we would do Sterling's scenes. And it's a particularly intense character he has to play. Then he would get on a plane back to L.A. and do This Is Us from Monday to Friday. I've never seen someone put themselves into such a difficult work situation.

Tara Bitran, Sharareh Drury, Rebecca Ford, Mia Galuppo, Hilary Lewis and Pamela McClintock contributed to this story.

