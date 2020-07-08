How Production Designers Created Aspirational (Not Abhorrent) Wealth Displays for 'Politician,' 'Succession' and More Shows

Paino, who says he sees film and television as mediums to view new worlds and subcultures, was quite intrigued by the opportunity to home in on what "misty, melancholy" Monterey could offer as a setting for HBO's Big Little Lies.

Paino initially likened the series that follows the seemingly perfect lives of upper-class mothers in the quaint California beach town to the soapy Desperate Housewives, but soon saw how creator David E. Kelley and directors Jean-Marc Vallée and Andrea Arnold wanted to create a story that showed "something more than these people living in gorgeous homes." Paino focused his production design on ensuring that each of the story's central women — Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman), Madeline Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon), Renata Klein (Laura Dern), Bonnie Carlson (Zoë Kravitz) and Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley) — had a home that reflected her personality and journey.

One way to differentiate the women was their proximity to the water, which presented a challenge given that Monterey does not have a bounty of mansions along the oceanfront. For Celeste's home in particular, that secluded unit was found "last minute" because Paino wanted to capture her mysterious and secretive persona as she endures abuse from husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard). For other homes, such as the intense and career-driven Renata's, Paino opted for a Malibu house that could give space for her to be fully "on display."