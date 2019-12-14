How Sound Pros on 'Ad Astra,' 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Rocketman' Created "Glorious But Grounded" Scenes

Supervising sound editor, designer and rerecording mixer Gary Rydstrom explains that the sound editing and mixing teams for the space-set Ad Astra blended realism with subliminal sounds. "It's a father-son story and it's very internal," Skywalker Sound's seven-time Oscar winner says, noting that the team took Tommy Lee Jones' dialogue from later in the movie, looped it and turned it into sound effects. "So in the very beginning, when we see Brad Pitt, we're actually hearing bits of dialogue from the future of the movie."

"One of the major motifs of the movie, which was designed into it by [director] James Gray, was the use of silence," Rydstrom continues. "When you were inside the spacecraft, you hear all these rattles and engine stuff, and we cut outside and there's nothing because there's no atmosphere on the moon. The lunar rover chase was really fun. We decided the only thing you would hear were things that would come through the microphones in Brad Pitt's helmet. The sound effects are almost all distortion and feedback."