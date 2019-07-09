How Spider-Man Put Queens on the Map

Marvel Studios' latest movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, has hit theaters. And while it's the first Spider-Man movie to largely take place outside of New York, Peter Parker will always have his heart in Queens. Here, THR.com photo editor Jessica Ariel Wendroff examines how the series of films starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland and Shameik Moore have gotten the borough right.

As a born-and-raised Queens kid, most people I talk to in my new home of Los Angeles look a bit puzzled when I tell them where I'm from — that is, until I quickly remind them that where I grew up is the same place that their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man learned to websling. If it weren't for Spider-Man co-creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, that heartfelt connection that bridges us together would not exist.

Locals realize that growing up in Queens means much more than the likelihood of Peter Parker being a Mets fan who scarfs down Romeo's pizza in Fresh Meadows and hums along to Alicia Keys' "New York" on the 7 train. Spidey's birthplace signifies his exposure to all of the colorful cultures, sweet and sour scents, foreign accents and slang that make the borough what it is. Queens truly is an epicenter of diversity, with residents representing more than 100 nations and speaking over 138 languages.

Given the communal interactions in Queens, it's no wonder how Peter Parker came to be so relatable, caring and understanding of others. Don't be misled, though — it's not some magical, harmonious destination where everyone holds hands and gets along like in Dr. Seuss' Whoville. Queens is a place where people tell it like it is. People are not afraid to speak their minds there, and Parker's fast-paced speech while in the Spidey suit is indicative of that notion.

Below, I explore some of the the ways Spider-Man brought Queens to life on the big screen.