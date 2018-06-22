How 'Stranger Things' Sound Editor Creates Those Haunting Creature Sounds

Homeland's globe-trotting created the biggest challenge for the sound team. "They are in Washington, then Virginia, then a train station in Russia. You are starting from a blank slate each time," explains supervising sound editor Craig A. Dellinger. The scene set at a train station in Russia was actually filmed in Budapest, which added to the work. "You can't use any of the production sound in the station because it's the wrong language. And the dialogue, you have Hungarian PA announcements in the background, so we had to create all of that," he says, adding that they had to research everything — including the train noise and sirens — for authenticity and then used the sound library at Sony Pictures. "We recorded Russian speakers on an ADR stage as well as the crowds," adds Dellinger, noting that the final mix was accomplished at Technicolor.

