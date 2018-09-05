From Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Dick Cheney: Fall Films Reflect Trump-Era Politics

"I know there are projects hitting Hollywood today where a writer woke up on Nov. 9, 2016, and said, 'Oh my God, I've got to do X-Y-Z in response to this,'" says The Front Runner co-writer Jay Carson.

The "this" being the surprising ascent of Donald Trump to the presidency. Now, nearly two years after election night, a wave of post-Trump political films has begun to emerge. Whether or not they are an overt response, like Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 11/9, or coincidental timing ("Our script was basically done by the time he was elected president," says Carson), they all will be seen through the lens of the Trump era.

"Artists always hold a mirror to society and capture a reflection like no other," says On the Basis of Sex director Mimi Leder. "I think that's what we, as artists, are doing. These films are a rallying cry."

The result is a crop of films that depict various inflection points in American politics and culture but with unmistakable parallels in the new MAGA order.