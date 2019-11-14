How 'The Two Popes' Production Designer Re-created the Sistine Chapel

Re-creating New York's original Penn Station for Edward Norton's period drama, which is set in 1957, started with careful research. "We dove into every archival image that we could find," says production designer Beth Mickle of the look of the station, which opened in 1910. The team also used the 1955 rom-com The Seven Year Itch (in which the original station is featured) and early floor plans to determine the layout and dimensions.

The 100-foot-by-75-foot set built at Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage, New York, included the station's front doorway and vestibule hallway as well as the area around the rows of lockers, which were key to the story. Says Mickle, "We had reference photos of the original Penn Station floor that we had our graphic designer Donna Kim turn into a digital file so that we could actually print on the vinyl flooring the glass block pattern that existed in the original Penn Station."

This story first appeared in the Nov. 13 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.