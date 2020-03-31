Hulu's New Releases Coming in April 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Hulu is ready to jumpstart April by adding a number of new movies and TV shows, providing a fresh supply of content for subscribers as people continue to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On the film side, those who still haven't seen this year's best picture winner, or want to see it again, can check out Bong Joon Ho's acclaimed, award-winning Parasite when it hits Hulu on April 8. Other movies streaming in April include Little Joe, both volumes of Kill Bill, Zombieland, Bend It Like Beckham, Blazing Saddles, The Full Monty, Risky Business and DreamWorks' recent animated theatrical release Abominable.
On the TV side, Hulu's original series Future Man will debut its third and final season on April 3. FX's Mrs. America will arrive in mid-April, followed by the network's second season of What We Do In The Shadows.
Read on for the complete list of Hulu's April TV show and movie additions.
April 1
TV
60 Days In: Narcoland: Season 1
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Season 4
Alone: Season 6
Breaking Amish: Seasons 2, 3 (TLC)
Bring It!: Season 5 (Lifetime)
Chopped: Season 36 (Food Network)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 12 (Food Network)
Dance Moms: Seasons 2, 6 (Lifetime)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Seasons 27-29 (Food Network)
Dr. Pimple Popper: Season 3 (TLC)
The Family Chantel: Season 1 (TLC)
Fast N' Loud: Season 13 (Discovery)
Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)
The Food That Built America: Season 1 (History)
Forged in Fire: Season 6 (History)
Gold Medal Families: Season 1 (Lifetime)
Hidden Potential: Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Season 120 (HGTV)
Kabukicho Sherlock: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Season 1 (A&E)
The Kitchen: Seasons 16-18 (Food Network)
Little Women: Atlanta: Season 5 (Lifetime)
Little Women: LA: Seasons 7, 8 (Lifetime)
Love It or List It: Season 14 (HGTV)
Married at First Sight: Season 9 (FYI)
Marrying Millions: Season 1 (Lifetime)
Property Brothers: Seasons 10, 11 (HGTV)
Taken at Birth: Season 1 (TLC)
Til Death Do Us Part: Season 1 (ID)
TRANsitioning: Season 1 (FYI)
Movies
The Ant Bully
Bangkok Dangerous
Bend It Like Beckham
Blazing Saddles
The Book Of Eli
The Boost
The Chumscrubber
Diary of a Hitman
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who
Dr. T. and the Women
The Eternal
Free Birds
The Full Monty
Fun in Acapulco
Gator
Get Smart
Gods and Monsters
Gorky Park
Hud
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Let Me In
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Mexican
Misery
Moll Flanders
Phone Booth
Repentance
Risky Business
Romancing the Stone
The Jewel of the Nile
The Sender
Shirley Valentine
Spider-Man
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story
Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter
Who Let The Dogs Out
The X-Files: I Want to Believe
Zombieland
April 3
Future Man: Season 3 (Hulu)
Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Season 4 (Adult Swim)
Siren: Season 3 (Freeform)
April 6
Too Cautious Hero: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
April 7
No Guns Life: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
April 8
Parasite
April 9
Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Season 2a (Dubbed) (Funimation)
Little Joe (2019)
Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere (ABC)
April 10
Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 4 (Bravo)
April 12
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Season 9B (Discovery Family)
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Season 9B (Discovery Family)
April 14
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere (ABC)
The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere (ABC)
Songland: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Unlocked (2017)
Vault (2019)
April 15
The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (Fox)
The Messenger (2009)
Mrs. America: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
A Teacher (2013)
April 16
Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)
What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 (FX)
April 20
A Kind Of Murder (2016)
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
April 22
Special-7: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
April 23
Cunningham (2019)
April 24
Abominable (2019)
April 29
Footloose (2011)