Hulu's New Releases Coming in April 2020

8:54 PM 3/31/2020

by Sharareh Drury

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

'Parasite,' 'Future Man'
Neon/Photofest; Hulu/Photofest

Hulu is ready to jumpstart April by adding a number of new movies and TV shows, providing a fresh supply of content for subscribers as people continue to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On the film side, those who still haven't seen this year's best picture winner, or want to see it again, can check out Bong Joon Ho's acclaimed, award-winning Parasite when it hits Hulu on April 8. Other movies streaming in April include Little Joe, both volumes of Kill Bill, Zombieland, Bend It Like Beckham, Blazing Saddles, The Full Monty, Risky Business and DreamWorks' recent animated theatrical release Abominable.

On the TV side, Hulu's original series Future Man will debut its third and final season on April 3. FX's Mrs. America will arrive in mid-April, followed by the network's second season of What We Do In The Shadows.

Read on for the complete list of Hulu's April TV show and movie additions.

  • April 1

    'Kill Bill: Volume 2'
    Courtesy of Photofest

    TV

    60 Days In: Narcoland: Season 1 
    90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Season 4 
    Alone: Season 6 
    Breaking Amish: Seasons 2, 3 (TLC)
    Bring It!: Season 5 (Lifetime)
    Chopped: Season 36 (Food Network)
    Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 12 (Food Network) 
    Dance Moms: Seasons 2, 6 (Lifetime) 
    Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Seasons 27-29 (Food Network) 
    Dr. Pimple Popper: Season 3 (TLC) 
    The Family Chantel: Season 1 (TLC)
    Fast N' Loud: Season 13 (Discovery)
    Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)
    The Food That Built America: Season 1 (History)
    Forged in Fire: Season 6 (History)
    Gold Medal Families: Season 1 (Lifetime)
    Hidden Potential: Season 1 (HGTV)
    House Hunters: Season 120 (HGTV)
    Kabukicho Sherlock: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
    Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Season 1 (A&E)
    The Kitchen: Seasons 16-18 (Food Network)
    Little Women: Atlanta: Season 5 (Lifetime)
    Little Women: LA: Seasons 7, 8 (Lifetime)
    Love It or List It: Season 14 (HGTV)
    Married at First Sight: Season 9 (FYI)
    Marrying Millions: Season 1 (Lifetime) 
    Property Brothers: Seasons 10, 11 (HGTV) 
    Taken at Birth: Season 1 (TLC)
    Til Death Do Us Part: Season 1 (ID)
    TRANsitioning: Season 1 (FYI) 

    Movies

    The Ant Bully 
    Bangkok Dangerous 
    Bend It Like Beckham 
    Blazing Saddles 
    The Book Of Eli
    The Boost 
    The Chumscrubber
    Diary of a Hitman 
    Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who
    Dr. T. and the Women 
    The Eternal 
    Free Birds 
    The Full Monty 
    Fun in Acapulco 
    Gator
    Get Smart 
    Gods and Monsters 
    Gorky Park 
    Hud 
    Kill Bill: Volume 1
    Kill Bill: Volume 2 
    The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen 
    Let Me In 
    Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
    The Mexican
    Misery 
    Moll Flanders 
    Phone Booth
    Repentance 
    Risky Business 
    Romancing the Stone 
    The Jewel of the Nile 
    The Sender 
    Shirley Valentine 
    Spider-Man 
    Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story
    Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter
    Who Let The Dogs Out 
    The X-Files: I Want to Believe 
    Zombieland 

  • April 3

    'Future Man'
    Courtesy of Hulu

    Future Man: Season 3 (Hulu)
    Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Season 4 (Adult Swim)
    Siren: Season 3 (Freeform)

  • April 6

    Too Cautious Hero: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

  • April 7

    No Guns Life: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

  • April 8

    'Parasite'
    Courtesy of Neon

    Parasite

  • April 9

    'Little Joe'
    Cannes Film Festival

    Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Season 2a (Dubbed) (Funimation)
    Little Joe (2019)  
    Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere (ABC)

  • April 10

    Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 4 (Bravo)

  • April 12

    'My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic'
    Courtesy of Discovery Family Channel

    My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Season 9B (Discovery Family)
    My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Season 9B (Discovery Family)

  • April 14

    'Vault'
    Courtesy of Lionsgate

    The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere (ABC)
    The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere (ABC)
    Songland: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
    Unlocked (2017)
    Vault (2019)

  • April 15

    'The Masked Singer'
    Michael Becker/FOX

    The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (Fox)
    The Messenger (2009)
    Mrs. America: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
    A Teacher (2013)

  • April 16

    'What We Do In The Shadows'
    Courtesy of SXSW

    Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)
    What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 (FX)

  • April 20

    'Paranormal Activity 3'
    Paramount Pictures

    A Kind Of Murder (2016)
    Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

  • April 22

    Special-7: Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation) 

  • April 23

    'Cunningham'
    Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

    Cunningham (2019)

  • April 24

    'Abominable'
    Universal Pictures

    Abominable (2019)

  • April 29

    'Footloose'
    Paramount

    Footloose (2011)