Hulu's New Releases Coming in April 2020

Hulu is ready to jumpstart April by adding a number of new movies and TV shows, providing a fresh supply of content for subscribers as people continue to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On the film side, those who still haven't seen this year's best picture winner, or want to see it again, can check out Bong Joon Ho's acclaimed, award-winning Parasite when it hits Hulu on April 8. Other movies streaming in April include Little Joe, both volumes of Kill Bill, Zombieland, Bend It Like Beckham, Blazing Saddles, The Full Monty, Risky Business and DreamWorks' recent animated theatrical release Abominable.

On the TV side, Hulu's original series Future Man will debut its third and final season on April 3. FX's Mrs. America will arrive in mid-April, followed by the network's second season of What We Do In The Shadows.

Read on for the complete list of Hulu's April TV show and movie additions.