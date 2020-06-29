Hulu's New Releases Coming in July 2020

Hulu is making some changes to its selection of films and television series this July.

For viewers in search of a romantic comedy, Stella Meghie's The Weekend will hit the streamer soon. Sasheer Zamata stars as stand-up comedian Zadie whose vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend showing up, and old feelings resurface and shenanigans ensue.

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant premieres on Hulu in July, following a man with no memory trapped in a mysterious psychiatric ward who comes to believe that he's the President of the United States and the subject of a diabolical political conspiracy.

Other films and headed to the streamer this month include Hulu original Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti; the Harvey Weinstein-inspired January release The Assistant; 1961's West Side Story, featuring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer; 1979's Norma Rae, starring Sally Field in an Oscar-winning role; Steven Spielberg's 1985 version of The Color Purple; the 1987 Cher starrer Moonstruck; 1992's My Cousin Vinny; 1994's The Client, directed by the late Joel Schumacher; and the 2008 Jason Segel and Kristen Bell starrer Forgetting Sarah Marshall, which Segel also wrote.

Missed what came to Hulu last month? Check out the June additions here.

Read on for the complete list of Hulu's July TV show and movie additions.