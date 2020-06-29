Hulu's New Releases Coming in July 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Hulu is making some changes to its selection of films and television series this July.
For viewers in search of a romantic comedy, Stella Meghie's The Weekend will hit the streamer soon. Sasheer Zamata stars as stand-up comedian Zadie whose vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend showing up, and old feelings resurface and shenanigans ensue.
Other films and headed to the streamer this month include Hulu original Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti; the Harvey Weinstein-inspired January release The Assistant; 1961's West Side Story, featuring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer; 1979's Norma Rae, starring Sally Field in an Oscar-winning role; Steven Spielberg's 1985 version of The Color Purple; the 1987 Cher starrer Moonstruck; 1992's My Cousin Vinny; 1994's The Client, directed by the late Joel Schumacher; and the 2008 Jason Segel and Kristen Bell starrer Forgetting Sarah Marshall, which Segel also wrote.
Missed what came to Hulu last month? Check out the June additions here.
Read on for the complete list of Hulu's July TV show and movie additions.
-
July 1
TV
The American Farm: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)
Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh (A&E)
Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: Special (Food Network)
Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Burgers, Brew & 'Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5 (Food Network)
The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (ID)
Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Family By the Ton: Complete Season 2 (TLC)
Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9 (ID)
House Hunters: Complete Season 154 – 159 (HGTV)
Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)
Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)
Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1 & 2 (Food Network)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)
Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3 (FYI)
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (FYI)
Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
Shark Week 2018 (Discovery)
Shark Week 2019 (Discovery)
The Strongest Man In History: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2 (ID)
UFOs: Secret Alien Technology (HISTORY)
UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed (HISTORY)
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Unexpected: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
Unpolished: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Movies
The Axe Murders of Villisca
The Bellboy
Beloved
Best In Show
Between Us
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls
Birdwatchers
Boogie Woogie
The Bounty
A Bridge Too Far
Brokedown Palace
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer
Bug
Buried
Cadaver
California Dreamin'
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Catcher Was A Spy
The Catechism Cataclysm
Change of Plans
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Cinderfella
Citizen Soldier
The Client
Cold War
The Color Purple
A Complete History of My Sexual Failures
Cortex
The Cured
Danger Close
Dark Touch
Day Night Day Night
The Devil's Candy
The Devil's Rejects
Dheepan
Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard)
Downhill Racer
The Edukators
Eloise's Lover
Exorcismus
The Eye
The Eye 2
An Eye for a Eye
Father of My Children
52 Pick-Up
Filth & Wisdom
Flashback
The Flat
Footloose
For Your Consideration
The Forbidden Kingdom
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
The Forgiveness of Blood
Freddy Vs Jason
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
Furlough
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Grizzly Man
Hateship, Loveship
Hornet's Nest
Hot Rod
House of 1000 Corpses
The House That Jack Built
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
A Kid Like Jake
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
The Last Mistress
Len and Company
Liar, Liar
Love Songs
The Man from London
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
March of the Penguins
Mary Shelley
Match
A Mighty Wind
Moonstruck
My Cousin Vinny
The Necessities of Life
Nick Nolte: No Exit
Nights and Weekends
The Ninth Gate
Norma Rae
The Patsy
Phase IV
Polisse
Poseidon
Post Grad
PSYCHO GRANNY
Rabbit Hole
Rebel in the Rye
Right at Your Door
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Room of Death
Search for General Tso Chicken
The Shock Doctrine
The Shrine
Sliver
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Spider-Man 3
Spiderhole
Spring Forward
Starting Out in the Evening
A Storks Journey
Sugar Hill
Sunset Strip
Tales From the Golden Age
Tank 432
The Tenant
Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man
Things to Come
This Christmas
Three Blind Mice
Three Musketeers
Trapped Model
The Trip
The Trip to Italy
The Trip to Spain
Trishna
Trivial
The Truth About Cats & Dogs
12 and Holding
2001 Maniacs
Waiting for Guffman
Waiting Room
We Are What We Are
We Have Pope
The Weather Man
The Wedding Planner
West Side Story
When A Man Comes Home
-
July 2
The Whistlers
-
July 3
I Am Not Your Negro
To The Stars
-
July 8
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
-
July 9s
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
-
July 10
Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
CMA: Best of Fest: Special (ABC)
Palm Springs (Hulu Original)
Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
-
July 11
China: The Panda Adventure
Horses
The Secret of Life on Earth
-
July 13
My Scientology Movie
The Rest Of Us
-
July 15
TV
Diary of a Prosecutor: Complete Season 1 (Viki)
Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Promised Neverland: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)
Search: WWW: Complete Season 1 (Viki)
Movies
The Weekend
-
July 17
Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
-
July 19
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
-
July 20
The Assistant
-
July 21
TV
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Movies
The Last Full Measure
-
July 22
Bolt
-
July 26
2099: The Soldier Protocol
-
July 27
TV
Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Movies
Good Deeds
-
July 28
Maxxx: Complete Season 1 (All3Media)
-
July 30
TV
In My Skin: Complete Season 1 (BBC)
Movies
Bull
The Flood
-
July 31
Brassic: Complete Season 1 (ITV)
A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED) (Funimation)