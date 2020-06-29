Hulu's New Releases Coming in July 2020

7:53 PM 6/29/2020

by Sharareh Drury

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

'The Weekend,' 'Moonstruck'
Courtesy of Lionsgate; MGM/Photofest

Hulu is making some changes to its selection of films and television series this July. 

For viewers in search of a romantic comedy, Stella Meghie's The Weekend will hit the streamer soon. Sasheer Zamata stars as stand-up comedian Zadie whose vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend showing up, and old feelings resurface and shenanigans ensue.

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant premieres on Hulu in July, following a man with no memory trapped in a mysterious psychiatric ward who comes to believe that he's the President of the United States and the subject of a diabolical political conspiracy. 

Other films and headed to the streamer this month include Hulu original Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti; the Harvey Weinstein-inspired January release The Assistant; 1961's West Side Story, featuring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer; 1979's Norma Rae, starring Sally Field in an Oscar-winning role; Steven Spielberg's 1985 version of The Color Purple; the 1987 Cher starrer Moonstruck; 1992's My Cousin Vinny; 1994's The Client, directed by the late Joel Schumacher; and the 2008 Jason Segel and Kristen Bell starrer Forgetting Sarah Marshall, which Segel also wrote.

Read on for the complete list of Hulu's July TV show and movie additions.

 

  • July 1

    'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'
    Photofest

    TV

    The American Farm: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
    BBQ Rig Race    : Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
    Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)
    Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh (A&E)
    Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: Special (Food Network)
    Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
    Burgers, Brew & 'Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5 (Food Network)
    The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
    Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (ID)
    Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
    Family By the Ton: Complete Season 2 (TLC)
    Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
    The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
    Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9 (ID)
    House Hunters: Complete Season 154 – 159 (HGTV)
    Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)
    Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)
    Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1 & 2 (Food Network)
    Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
    Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)
    Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3 (FYI)
    90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
    90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
    1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
    Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
    Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
    Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (FYI)
    Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
    Shark Week 2018 (Discovery)
    Shark Week 2019 (Discovery)
    The Strongest Man In History: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
    The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
    Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2 (ID)
    UFOs: Secret Alien Technology (HISTORY)
    UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed (HISTORY)
    Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
    Unexpected: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
    Unpolished: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
    The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
    Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

    Movies

    The Axe Murders of Villisca
    The Bellboy 
    Beloved 
    Best In Show 
    Between Us
    Beyond the Valley of the Dolls 
    Birdwatchers 
    Boogie Woogie 
    The Bounty
    A Bridge Too Far
    Brokedown Palace 
    Buffy, the Vampire Slayer 
    Bug 
    Buried
    Cadaver 
    California Dreamin' 
    Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter 
    Catcher Was A Spy 
    The Catechism Cataclysm
    Change of Plans 
    Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' 
    Cinderfella 
    Citizen Soldier 
    The Client 
    Cold War 
    The Color Purple 
    A Complete History of My Sexual Failures
    Cortex
    The Cured
    Danger Close 
    Dark Touch 
    Day Night Day Night 
    The Devil's Candy 
    The Devil's Rejects 
    Dheepan
    Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) 
    Downhill Racer 
    The Edukators 
    Eloise's Lover 
    Exorcismus
    The Eye 
    The Eye 2 
    An Eye for a Eye
    Father of My Children
    52 Pick-Up 
    Filth & Wisdom 
    Flashback 
    The Flat
    Footloose 
    For Your Consideration
    The Forbidden Kingdom
    Forgetting Sarah Marshall 
    The Forgiveness of Blood 
    Freddy Vs Jason 
    Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare 
    Furlough 
    Girls! Girls! Girls! 
    Grizzly Man 
    Hateship, Loveship 
    Hornet's Nest 
    Hot Rod 
    House of 1000 Corpses 
    The House That Jack Built 
    The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete 
    Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack 
    Justin Bieber: Never Say Never 
    A Kid Like Jake
    Kung Pow: Enter the Fist 
    The Last Mistress
    Len and Company 
    Liar, Liar 
    Love Songs 
    The Man from London
    The Man Who Could Cheat Death
    March of the Penguins 
    Mary Shelley
    Match
    A Mighty Wind
    Moonstruck 
    My Cousin Vinny 
    The Necessities of Life 
    Nick Nolte: No Exit 
    Nights and Weekends 
    The Ninth Gate
    Norma Rae
    The Patsy
    Phase IV 
    Polisse
    Poseidon 
    Post Grad 
    PSYCHO GRANNY 
    Rabbit Hole 
    Rebel in the Rye 
    Right at Your Door 
    Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves 
    Room of Death 
    Search for General Tso Chicken
    The Shock Doctrine 
    The Shrine 
    Sliver 
    Speed 2: Cruise Control
    Spider-Man 3 
    Spiderhole 
    Spring Forward 
    Starting Out in the Evening 
    A Storks Journey
    Sugar Hill 
    Sunset Strip
    Tales From the Golden Age 
    Tank 432 
    The Tenant 
    Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man 
    Things to Come 
    This Christmas 
    Three Blind Mice 
    Three Musketeers 
    Trapped Model 
    The Trip 
    The Trip to Italy 
    The Trip to Spain 
    Trishna 
    Trivial 
    The Truth About Cats & Dogs 
    12 and Holding
    2001 Maniacs
    Waiting for Guffman 
    Waiting Room
    We Are What We Are
    We Have Pope 
    The Weather Man 
    The Wedding Planner 
    West Side Story 
    When A Man Comes Home 

  • July 2

    'The Whistlers'
    Courtesy of TIFF

    The Whistlers

  • July 3

    'I Am Not Your Negro'
    Courtesy of TIFF

    I Am Not Your Negro
    To The Stars

  • July 8

    BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

  • July 9s

    Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

  • July 10

    'Palm Springs'
    Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

    Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
    CMA: Best of Fest: Special (ABC)
    Palm Springs (Hulu Original)
    Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

  • July 11

    China: The Panda Adventure
    Horses 
    The Secret of Life on Earth

  • July 13

    'The Rest of Us'
    Courtesy of PSIFF

    My Scientology Movie
    The Rest Of Us

     

  • July 15

    'The Weekend'
    Courtesy of TIFF

    TV

    Diary of a Prosecutor: Complete Season 1 (Viki)
    Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
    Promised Neverland: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)
    Search: WWW: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

    Movies

    The Weekend

  • July 17

    Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

  • July 19

    Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love

  • July 20

    'The Assistant'
    Ty Johnson/Courtesy of Sundance Institute

    The Assistant

  • July 21

    TV

    Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

    Movies

    The Last Full Measure 

  • July 22

    'Bolt'
    Walt Disney Studios/Photofest

    Bolt

  • July 26

    2099: The Soldier Protocol

  • July 27

    'Good Deeds'
    Lionsgate/Photofest

    TV

    Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

    Movies

    Good Deeds

  • July 28

    Maxxx: Complete Season 1 (All3Media)

  • July 30

    'Bull'
    Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

    TV

    In My Skin: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

    Movies

    Bull 
    The Flood

  • July 31

    'Brassic'
    ITV Studios Global Entertainment

    Brassic: Complete Season 1 (ITV)
    A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED) (Funimation)   