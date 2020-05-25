Hulu's New Releases Coming in June 2020

As June brings a change of season, Hulu is also making some changes to its selection of films and television series.

For fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Hulu original documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme premieres June 5. The doc follows the early days of Miranda's time with improvisational hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme, along with director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale. It also captures the group reuniting 14 years later for a series of shows in New York City that leads to a triumphant run on Broadway.

Also coming to Hulu in June is new original series Love Victor, set in the world of 2018's Love, Simon. The series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and struggling with his sexual orientation.

On the film side, new titles being added to the streamer include summer essentials like Dirty Dancing, comedic classics like Meet the Parents and horror flicks like Child's Play, for a scary night in.

Missed what came to Hulu last month? Check out the May additions here.

Read on for the complete list of Hulu's June TV show and movie additions.