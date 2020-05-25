Hulu's New Releases Coming in June 2020

5:42 PM 5/25/2020

by Sharareh Drury

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

'We Are Freestyle Love Supreme'
As June brings a change of season, Hulu is also making some changes to its selection of films and television series.

For fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Hulu original documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme premieres June 5. The doc follows the early days of Miranda's time with improvisational hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme, along with director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale. It also captures the group reuniting 14 years later for a series of shows in New York City that leads to a triumphant run on Broadway.

Also coming to Hulu in June is new original series Love Victor, set in the world of 2018's Love, Simon. The series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and struggling with his sexual orientation. 

On the film side, new titles being added to the streamer include summer essentials like Dirty Dancing, comedic classics like Meet the Parents and horror flicks like Child's Play, for a scary night in. 

Read on for the complete list of Hulu's June TV show and movie additions.

  • June 1

    'Dirty Dancing'
    TV

    Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)
    Children’s Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)
    Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
    Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)
    Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

    Movies

    Above & Beyond
    Almost Adults 
    The American President
    Born to be Wild 
    Casino 
    Charlie Wilson's War 
    Cliffhanger 
    Constantine 
    The Cookout
    Dave 
    Digging for Fire 
    Dirty Dancing 
    Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights 
    Equilibrium 
    Fair Game 
    4th Man Out
    Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell 
    Futureworld 
    Grown Ups 
    Happily N'Ever After 
    Happily N'Ever After 2 
    Honey 
    Honey 2 
    I Am Legend 
    I Love You, Beth Cooper 
    I Still Know What You Did Last Summer 
    Incident at Loch Ness 
    Joyride 
    Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story 
    Kingpin 
    Losing Isaiah 
    The Marine 3: Homefront
    Meet Me In Montenegro 
    Meet the Fockers 
    Meet the Parents 
    Mo' Money 
    My Girl 
    My Girl 2 
    Nate and Hayes 
    October Sky 
    The Pawnbroker
    Quigley Down Under 
    Robin Hood: Men in Tights 
    Sex Drive 
    The Scout
    10 Year Plan
    Thelma & Louise 
    Trade 
    Treading Water 
    True Romance (Director's Cut) 
    The Tuxedo
    Undertow 
    Up in the Air 
    Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins 
    Women and Sometimes Men 
    The Wood
    Wristcutters: A Love Story 
    The X-Files
    You Don't Mess With the Zohan 
    Zardoz 

  • June 2

    'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'
    A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

  • June 4

    'Miss Snake Charmer'
    Miss Snake Charmer

  • June 5

    'We Are Freestyle Love Supreme'
    TV

    We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

    Movies

    Intrigo: Dear Agnes 
    Shirley

  • June 6

    'The Appearance'
    The Appearance

  • June 7

    'Where's Waldo?'
    Where's Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (DreamWorks)

  • June 8

    'From Paris With Love'
    TV

    My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)
    Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

    Movies

    From Paris With Love 

  • June 9

    'The Bachelor'
    The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere (ABC)

  • June 10

    Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots'
    Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN)

  • June 12

    'Child's Play'
    TV

    Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
    Don't: Series Premiere (ABC)
    Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

    Movies

    Awakenings
    Child's Play
    Fools Rush In
    Intrigo: Samaria
    Poetic Justice 
    Seven Pounds 

  • June 13

    'DragonHeart'
    Dragonheart 
    Eye in the Skye
    Windtalkers 

  • June 15

    'Breakup at a Wedding'
    Breakup at a Wedding 
    Dustwalker 
    Pan
    The U.S. vs. John Lennon 

  • June 16

    'Larry Crowne'
    TV

    Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (IFC)

    Movies

    Larry Crowne

  • June 17

    'Nostalgia'
    Nostalgia 

  • June 18

    'Crawl'
    Buffaloed 
    Crawl 

  • June 19

    'Gigli'
    TV

    Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
    Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

    Movies

    Bean 
    Gigli 
    Hart's War 
    La Bamba 
    Mr. Bean's Holiday 
    Natural Born Killers 
    Out of Sight 
    The Peacemaker 
    Tears of the Sun 
    Zoom 

  • June 22

    'Clemency'
    Clemency 
    XX 

  • June 25

    'Charlie's Angels'
    Charlie's Angels
    Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band 

  • June 29

    'Carrion'
    Carrion

  • June 30

    'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol'
    The Gallows Act II 
    Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol 
    One For The Money
    6 Souls 
    That's My Boy 