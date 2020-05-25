Hulu's New Releases Coming in June 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
As June brings a change of season, Hulu is also making some changes to its selection of films and television series.
For fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Hulu original documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme premieres June 5. The doc follows the early days of Miranda's time with improvisational hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme, along with director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale. It also captures the group reuniting 14 years later for a series of shows in New York City that leads to a triumphant run on Broadway.
Also coming to Hulu in June is new original series Love Victor, set in the world of 2018's Love, Simon. The series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and struggling with his sexual orientation.
On the film side, new titles being added to the streamer include summer essentials like Dirty Dancing, comedic classics like Meet the Parents and horror flicks like Child's Play, for a scary night in.
Read on for the complete list of Hulu's June TV show and movie additions.
-
June 1
TV
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)
Children’s Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)
Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)
Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Movies
Above & Beyond
Almost Adults
The American President
Born to be Wild
Casino
Charlie Wilson's War
Cliffhanger
Constantine
The Cookout
Dave
Digging for Fire
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Equilibrium
Fair Game
4th Man Out
Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell
Futureworld
Grown Ups
Happily N'Ever After
Happily N'Ever After 2
Honey
Honey 2
I Am Legend
I Love You, Beth Cooper
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Incident at Loch Ness
Joyride
Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story
Kingpin
Losing Isaiah
The Marine 3: Homefront
Meet Me In Montenegro
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Mo' Money
My Girl
My Girl 2
Nate and Hayes
October Sky
The Pawnbroker
Quigley Down Under
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Sex Drive
The Scout
10 Year Plan
Thelma & Louise
Trade
Treading Water
True Romance (Director's Cut)
The Tuxedo
Undertow
Up in the Air
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Women and Sometimes Men
The Wood
Wristcutters: A Love Story
The X-Files
You Don't Mess With the Zohan
Zardoz
-
June 2
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
-
June 4
Miss Snake Charmer
-
June 5
TV
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Movies
Intrigo: Dear Agnes
Shirley
-
June 6
The Appearance
-
June 7
Where's Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (DreamWorks)
-
June 8
TV
My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)
Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)
Movies
From Paris With Love
-
June 9
The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere (ABC)
-
June 10
Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN)
-
June 12
TV
Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Don't: Series Premiere (ABC)
Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Movies
Awakenings
Child's Play
Fools Rush In
Intrigo: Samaria
Poetic Justice
Seven Pounds
-
June 13
Dragonheart
Eye in the Skye
Windtalkers
-
June 15
Breakup at a Wedding
Dustwalker
Pan
The U.S. vs. John Lennon
-
June 16
TV
Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (IFC)
Movies
Larry Crowne
-
June 17
Nostalgia
-
June 18
Buffaloed
Crawl
-
June 19
TV
Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Movies
Bean
Gigli
Hart's War
La Bamba
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Natural Born Killers
Out of Sight
The Peacemaker
Tears of the Sun
Zoom
-
June 22
Clemency
XX
-
June 25
Charlie's Angels
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band
-
June 29
Carrion
-
June 30
The Gallows Act II
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
One For The Money
6 Souls
That's My Boy