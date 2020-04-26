Hulu's New Releases Coming in May 2020

9:06 PM 4/26/2020

by Sharareh Drury

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

'Rocketman,' 'The Lodge,' 'Ramy'
Hulu is heading into May with a number of films and television shows that will provide a fresh supply of entertainment for subscribers, such as Elton John biopic Rocketman, recent theatrical release I Still Believe and movies like Demolition Man, Goodfellas, The Graduate, The Lodge, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.

Other new titles on the film side include Spaceship Earth, which focuses on the people who built the Biosphere 2 (a giant replica of the earth's ecosystem, in 1991), as well as deceptive heist movie Painter and the Thief

Hulu originals making their series premieres in May include Solar Opposites, which centers around a family of aliens from another world who must take refuge in middle America, and The Great,  a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great. The Great production company MRC Television, shares a parent company, Valence Media, with The Hollywood Reporter

Also headed to the streamer in May is the second season of Golden Globe-winning series Ramy. First-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef) will continue to delve further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith. 

Read on for the complete list of Hulu's May TV show and movie additions.

  • May 1

    'The Conjuring'
    TV

    Bloom: Complete: Season 2 
     

    Movies

    Aeon Flux 
    Assassination Tango
    Batman Begins 
    Billy the Kid 
    Brick Mansions 
    The Conjuring
    Crooked Hearts 
    The Dark Knight
    Demolition Man 
    Escape from Alcatraz 
    Friday the 13th - Part III 
    Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter 
    Gloria 
    Goodfellas 
    The Graduate
    The Green Mile 
    Harry Benson: Shoot First 
    House of D 
    A Life Less Ordinary
    Megamind 
    Men With Brooms 
    Molly 
    Monster House 
    Mutant Species 
    Pathology 
    The Patriot
    Planet 51 
    Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown 
    Sands of Iwo Jima 
    Slums of Beverly Hills 
    Some Kind of Hero 
    Soul Food 
    Sprung 
    Strategic Air Command 
    Tamara 
    Tank Girl
    Treasure Hounds 
    Universal Soldier
    Walking Tall 
    The Whistle Blower 

  • May 5

    'The Lodge'
    TV

    Vikings: Season 6A (MGM)

    Movies

    The Lodge

  • May 8

    'Spaceship Earth'
    TV

    Into the Dark: Delivered: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
    Solar Opposites: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

    Movies

    Spaceship Earth  

  • May 12

    'The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall'
    The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall: Special (ABC)

  • May 15

    'It's A Disaster'
    TV

    Andy Explores: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
    Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8, 9 (Food Network)
    Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)
    Chopped: Complete Seasons 37-39 (Food Network)
    Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC)
    Drag Me: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
    Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
    Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 15 (Discovery Channel)
    From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
    Gold Rush: Complete Season 8 (Discovery Channel)
    The Great: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
    The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8, 9 (Food Network)
    Handcrafted : Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
    Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
    It's Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
    The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13, 14 (TLC)
    Molly Tries: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
    Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (ID)
    Open Door: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
    On the Market: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
    Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12, 13 (HGTV)
    Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
    73 Questions: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
    Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8, 9 (Discovery Channel)
    Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

    Movies

    It's a Disaster 

  • May 19

    'Trial by Fire'
    TV

    Story Of The Soaps: Special (ABC)

    Movies

    Like Crazy 
    Trial by Fire

  • May 20

    'Ultimate Tag'
    Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere (Fox)

  • May 22

    'Rocketman'
    TV

    Holey Moley: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
    To Tell The Truth: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

    Movies

    Painter and the Thief
    Premature
    Rocketman
    Top End Wedding 
     

  • May 25

    The Tracker

  • May 26

    'I Still Believe'
    I Still Believe

  • May 28

    'Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.'
    Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

  • May 29

    'Ramy'
    TV

    Ramy: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
     

    Movies

    Disappearance at Clifton Hill