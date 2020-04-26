Hulu's New Releases Coming in May 2020

Hulu is heading into May with a number of films and television shows that will provide a fresh supply of entertainment for subscribers, such as Elton John biopic Rocketman, recent theatrical release I Still Believe and movies like Demolition Man, Goodfellas, The Graduate, The Lodge, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.

Other new titles on the film side include Spaceship Earth, which focuses on the people who built the Biosphere 2 (a giant replica of the earth's ecosystem, in 1991), as well as deceptive heist movie Painter and the Thief.

Hulu originals making their series premieres in May include Solar Opposites, which centers around a family of aliens from another world who must take refuge in middle America, and The Great, a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great. The Great production company MRC Television, shares a parent company, Valence Media, with The Hollywood Reporter.

Also headed to the streamer in May is the second season of Golden Globe-winning series Ramy. First-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef) will continue to delve further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.

Read on for the complete list of Hulu's May TV show and movie additions.