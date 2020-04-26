Hulu's New Releases Coming in May 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Hulu is heading into May with a number of films and television shows that will provide a fresh supply of entertainment for subscribers, such as Elton John biopic Rocketman, recent theatrical release I Still Believe and movies like Demolition Man, Goodfellas, The Graduate, The Lodge, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.
Other new titles on the film side include Spaceship Earth, which focuses on the people who built the Biosphere 2 (a giant replica of the earth's ecosystem, in 1991), as well as deceptive heist movie Painter and the Thief.
Hulu originals making their series premieres in May include Solar Opposites, which centers around a family of aliens from another world who must take refuge in middle America, and The Great, a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great. The Great production company MRC Television, shares a parent company, Valence Media, with The Hollywood Reporter.
Also headed to the streamer in May is the second season of Golden Globe-winning series Ramy. First-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef) will continue to delve further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.
Read on for the complete list of Hulu's May TV show and movie additions.
-
May 1
TV
Bloom: Complete: Season 2
Movies
Aeon Flux
Assassination Tango
Batman Begins
Billy the Kid
Brick Mansions
The Conjuring
Crooked Hearts
The Dark Knight
Demolition Man
Escape from Alcatraz
Friday the 13th - Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Gloria
Goodfellas
The Graduate
The Green Mile
Harry Benson: Shoot First
House of D
A Life Less Ordinary
Megamind
Men With Brooms
Molly
Monster House
Mutant Species
Pathology
The Patriot
Planet 51
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Sands of Iwo Jima
Slums of Beverly Hills
Some Kind of Hero
Soul Food
Sprung
Strategic Air Command
Tamara
Tank Girl
Treasure Hounds
Universal Soldier
Walking Tall
The Whistle Blower
-
May 5
TV
Vikings: Season 6A (MGM)
Movies
The Lodge
-
May 8
TV
Into the Dark: Delivered: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Solar Opposites: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Movies
Spaceship Earth
-
May 12
The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall: Special (ABC)
-
May 15
TV
Andy Explores: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8, 9 (Food Network)
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)
Chopped: Complete Seasons 37-39 (Food Network)
Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC)
Drag Me: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 15 (Discovery Channel)
From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Gold Rush: Complete Season 8 (Discovery Channel)
The Great: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8, 9 (Food Network)
Handcrafted : Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
It's Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13, 14 (TLC)
Molly Tries: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (ID)
Open Door: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
On the Market: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12, 13 (HGTV)
Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
73 Questions: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8, 9 (Discovery Channel)
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)
Movies
It's a Disaster
-
May 19
TV
Story Of The Soaps: Special (ABC)
Movies
Like Crazy
Trial by Fire
-
May 20
Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere (Fox)
-
May 22
TV
Holey Moley: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
To Tell The Truth: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
Movies
Painter and the Thief
Premature
Rocketman
Top End Wedding
-
May 25
The Tracker
-
May 26
I Still Believe
-
May 28
Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
-
May 29
TV
Ramy: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Movies
Disappearance at Clifton Hill