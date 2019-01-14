ICG Publicists Awards: Teams Behind 'Black Panther,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Into the Spider-Verse' Among Nominees

The International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) on Monday unveiled the nominations for its 56th annual ICG Publicists Guild Awards, which will be handed out during a Feb. 22 luncheon at the Beverly Hilton.

The nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship of the Year for Motion Pictures Award are the union publicists from Disney's Black Panther, Fox's Bohemian Rhapsody, Warner Bros.' Crazy Rich Asians, Universal's Halloween, Paramount's A Quiet Place and Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

For the Maxwell Weinberg Publicists Showmanship of the Year Award for TV, the guild nominated The Alienist, Gabriela Zapata (Paramount and Turner’s Studio T); The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Ryan Aguirre (CBS); Mayans, M.C., Chris Kaspers (Fox 21 Television and FX); Pose, Yong Kim (Fox 21 Television and FX); and Single Parents, Shari Rosenblum (Twentieth Century Fox Television and ABC).

Nominees for the Les Mason Award, the highest honor that the guild can bestow on one of its own members, are Riki Arnold, senior publicist, photo editor at Disney; Rochelle Romanelli, senior publicist at Paramount; and unit publicists Gabriela Gutentag, Sheryl Main and Ernie Malik.

“This year’s nominees include a wide range of publicizing entertainment including a late-night talk show; Asian, LGBTQ and African American culturally significant stories; modern-day comedy; a 40-year-old sequel; cutting-edge animation; a 19th-century mystery and a nearly silent film. We look forward to celebrating their unique, creative achievements and exceptional bodies of work,” said awards chair Tim Menke.

As previously announced, the publicists will honor Jamie Lee Curtis with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Jon M. Chu with the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award.

A full list of nominees follows.