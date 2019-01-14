ICG Publicists Awards: Teams Behind 'Black Panther,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Into the Spider-Verse' Among Nominees

7:00 AM 1/14/2019

by Carolyn Giardina

The awards will be handed out Feb. 22 at the Beverly Hilton.

From left: 'Black Panther,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'
Photofest (3)

The International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) on Monday unveiled the nominations for its 56th annual ICG Publicists Guild Awards, which will be handed out during a Feb. 22 luncheon at the Beverly Hilton.

The nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship of the Year for Motion Pictures Award are the union publicists from Disney's Black Panther, Fox's Bohemian Rhapsody, Warner Bros.' Crazy Rich Asians, Universal's Halloween, Paramount's A Quiet Place and Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

For the Maxwell Weinberg Publicists Showmanship of the Year Award for TV, the guild nominated The Alienist, Gabriela Zapata (Paramount and Turner’s Studio T); The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Ryan Aguirre (CBS); Mayans, M.C., Chris Kaspers (Fox 21 Television and FX); Pose, Yong Kim (Fox 21 Television and FX); and Single Parents, Shari Rosenblum (Twentieth Century Fox Television and ABC).

Nominees for the Les Mason Award, the highest honor that the guild can bestow on one of its own members, are Riki Arnold, senior publicist, photo editor at Disney; Rochelle Romanelli, senior publicist at Paramount; and unit publicists Gabriela Gutentag, Sheryl Main and Ernie Malik.

“This year’s nominees include a wide range of publicizing entertainment including a late-night talk show; Asian, LGBTQ and African American culturally significant stories; modern-day comedy; a 40-year-old sequel; cutting-edge animation; a 19th-century mystery and a nearly silent film. We look forward to celebrating their unique, creative achievements and exceptional bodies of work,” said awards chair Tim Menke.

As previously announced, the publicists will honor Jamie Lee Curtis with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Jon M. Chu with the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award.

A full list of nominees follows.

  • Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'
    Courtesy of CTMG

    Black Panther (The Walt Disney Studios)

    Bohemian Rhapsody (Twentieth Century Fox)

    Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros. Pictures)

    Halloween (Universal Pictures)

    A Quiet Place (Paramount Pictures) 

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

  • Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award

    'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'
    Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

    The Alienist - Gabriela Zapata (Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T)

    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - Ryan Aguirre (CBS Television Studios)

    Mayans, M.C. - Chris Kaspers (Fox 21 Television & FX Productions)

    Pose - Yong Kim (Fox 21 Television & FX Productions)

    Single Parents - Shari Rosenblum (Twentieth Century Fox Television & ABC Studios)

  • Press Award

    Chris Cavell, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

    Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times

    Erik Davis, Fandango

    Tom O’Neil, Gold Derby

    Andy Reyes, Entertainment Tonight

  • International Media Award

    Vera Anderson, HFPA/Mexico

    Nelson Aspen, Sunrise, Australia

    Jami Philbrick, Mtime, China

    Jeremy Kaye, Screen International

    Adam Tanswell, HFPA/U.K.

  • Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Motion Pictures Award

    Murray Close

    Claire Folger

    Matt Kennedy

    Merrick Morton

    Hopper Stone

  • Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Television Award

    Beth Dubber

    Richard Cartwright

    Colleen Hayes

    Macall Polay

    Van Redin

  • Les Mason Award

    Riki Arnold, Senior Publicist, Photo Editor (The Walt Disney Studios)

    Gabriela Gutentag, Unit Publicist

    Sheryl Main, Unit Publicist

    Ernie Malik, Unit Publicist

    Rochelle Romanelli, Senior Publicist (Paramount Pictures International)