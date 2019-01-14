ICG Publicists Awards: Teams Behind 'Black Panther,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Into the Spider-Verse' Among Nominees
The awards will be handed out Feb. 22 at the Beverly Hilton.
The International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) on Monday unveiled the nominations for its 56th annual ICG Publicists Guild Awards, which will be handed out during a Feb. 22 luncheon at the Beverly Hilton.
The nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship of the Year for Motion Pictures Award are the union publicists from Disney's Black Panther, Fox's Bohemian Rhapsody, Warner Bros.' Crazy Rich Asians, Universal's Halloween, Paramount's A Quiet Place and Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
For the Maxwell Weinberg Publicists Showmanship of the Year Award for TV, the guild nominated The Alienist, Gabriela Zapata (Paramount and Turner’s Studio T); The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Ryan Aguirre (CBS); Mayans, M.C., Chris Kaspers (Fox 21 Television and FX); Pose, Yong Kim (Fox 21 Television and FX); and Single Parents, Shari Rosenblum (Twentieth Century Fox Television and ABC).
Nominees for the Les Mason Award, the highest honor that the guild can bestow on one of its own members, are Riki Arnold, senior publicist, photo editor at Disney; Rochelle Romanelli, senior publicist at Paramount; and unit publicists Gabriela Gutentag, Sheryl Main and Ernie Malik.
“This year’s nominees include a wide range of publicizing entertainment including a late-night talk show; Asian, LGBTQ and African American culturally significant stories; modern-day comedy; a 40-year-old sequel; cutting-edge animation; a 19th-century mystery and a nearly silent film. We look forward to celebrating their unique, creative achievements and exceptional bodies of work,” said awards chair Tim Menke.
As previously announced, the publicists will honor Jamie Lee Curtis with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Jon M. Chu with the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award.
A full list of nominees follows.
-
Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award
Black Panther (The Walt Disney Studios)
Bohemian Rhapsody (Twentieth Century Fox)
Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Halloween (Universal Pictures)
A Quiet Place (Paramount Pictures)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
-
Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award
The Alienist - Gabriela Zapata (Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - Ryan Aguirre (CBS Television Studios)
Mayans, M.C. - Chris Kaspers (Fox 21 Television & FX Productions)
Pose - Yong Kim (Fox 21 Television & FX Productions)
Single Parents - Shari Rosenblum (Twentieth Century Fox Television & ABC Studios)
-
Press Award
Chris Cavell, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times
Erik Davis, Fandango
Tom O’Neil, Gold Derby
Andy Reyes, Entertainment Tonight
-
International Media Award
Vera Anderson, HFPA/Mexico
Nelson Aspen, Sunrise, Australia
Jami Philbrick, Mtime, China
Jeremy Kaye, Screen International
Adam Tanswell, HFPA/U.K.
-
Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Motion Pictures Award
Murray Close
Claire Folger
Matt Kennedy
Merrick Morton
Hopper Stone
-
Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Television Award
Beth Dubber
Richard Cartwright
Colleen Hayes
Macall Polay
Van Redin
-
Les Mason Award
Riki Arnold, Senior Publicist, Photo Editor (The Walt Disney Studios)
Gabriela Gutentag, Unit Publicist
Sheryl Main, Unit Publicist
Ernie Malik, Unit Publicist
Rochelle Romanelli, Senior Publicist (Paramount Pictures International)