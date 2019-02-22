'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' Feted at 2019 Publicists Awards

The 56th Annual ICG Publicist Awards, honoring the best film and TV campaigns of the year, were handed out by the International Cinematographer's Guild on Friday at the Beverly Hilton.

Crazy Rich Asians took home the top honor by winning the Max Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award. Nominees for the category included Black Panther, A Quiet Place, Halloween, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Bohemian Rhapsody. Meanwhile, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won the award for Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award.

The Lifetime Achievement award was given to Jamie Lee Curtis, who began her career on TV in 1977 and has acted in both mediums over the last several decades. Director Jon M. Chu, who most recently helmed Crazy Rich Asians and is on board to direct the sequel, picked up the Motion Picture Showman of the Year.

On the TV side, writer Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash, Arrow) was awarded Television Showman of the Year. Kirsten Anderson was given the Bob Yeager award for community service.