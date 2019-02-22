'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' Feted at 2019 Publicists Awards
The Lifetime Achievement award was also given to Jamie Lee Curtis, while 'Crazy Rich Asians' helmer Jon M. Chu nabbed the Motion Picture Showman of the Year.
The 56th Annual ICG Publicist Awards, honoring the best film and TV campaigns of the year, were handed out by the International Cinematographer's Guild on Friday at the Beverly Hilton.
Crazy Rich Asians took home the top honor by winning the Max Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award. Nominees for the category included Black Panther, A Quiet Place, Halloween, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Bohemian Rhapsody. Meanwhile, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won the award for Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award.
The Lifetime Achievement award was given to Jamie Lee Curtis, who began her career on TV in 1977 and has acted in both mediums over the last several decades. Director Jon M. Chu, who most recently helmed Crazy Rich Asians and is on board to direct the sequel, picked up the Motion Picture Showman of the Year.
On the TV side, writer Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash, Arrow) was awarded Television Showman of the Year. Kirsten Anderson was given the Bob Yeager award for community service.
-
Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award
Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros. Pictures) (WINNER)
Black Panther (The Walt Disney Studios)
Bohemian Rhapsody (Twentieth Century Fox)
Halloween (Universal Pictures)
A Quiet Place (Paramount Pictures)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
-
Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - Ryan Aguirre (CBS Television Studios) (WINNER)
The Alienist - Gabriela Zapata (Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T)
Mayans, M.C. - Chris Kaspers (Fox 21 Television & FX Productions)
Pose - Yong Kim (Fox 21 Television & FX Productions)
Single Parents - Shari Rosenblum (Twentieth Century Fox Television & ABC Studios)
-
Press Award
Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times (WINNER)
Chris Cavell, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Erik Davis, Fandango
Tom O’Neil, Gold Derby
Andy Reyes, Entertainment Tonight
-
International Media Award
Jami Philbrick, Mtime, China (WINNER)
Vera Anderson, HFPA/Mexico
Nelson Aspen, Sunrise, Australia
Jeremy Kaye, Screen International
Adam Tanswell, HFPA/U.K.
-
Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Motion Pictures Award
Murray Close (WINNER)
Claire Folger
Matt Kennedy
Merrick Morton
Hopper Stone
-
Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Television Award
Macall Polay (WINNER)
Beth Dubber
Richard Cartwright
Colleen Hayes
Van Redin
-
Les Mason Award
Ernie Malik, Unit Publicist (WINNER)
Riki Arnold, Senior Publicist, Photo Editor (The Walt Disney Studios)
Gabriela Gutentag, Unit Publicist
Sheryl Main, Unit Publicist
Rochelle Romanelli, Senior Publicist (Paramount Pictures International)