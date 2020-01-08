ICG Publicists Awards: 'Irishman,' 'Joker' Among Film Nominees
On the TV side, nominees include 'Catch-22,' 'Fosse/Verdon,' 'The Mandalorian,' 'Pose,' 'Stranger Things' and 'When They See Us.'
Publicists who worked on campaigns for The Irishman, Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are among the nominees for the 57th annual ICG Publicists Awards.
They'll compete with the teams who worked on campaigns for Avengers: Endgame, Rocketman and Us for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign.
On the TV side, nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign include publicists who worked on Catch-22, Fosse/Verdon, The Mandalorian, Pose, Stranger Things and When They See Us.
Winners will be announced at the ICG Publicists Awards luncheon ceremony on Feb. 7 at the Beverly Hilton.
Also at the ceremony, Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo will receive the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award, while Ava DuVernay will be honored with the Television Showman of the Year Award for her visionary impact on television. Don Mischer will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
A list of nominees announced so far follows.
Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award
Avengers: Endgame - Marvel Studios
The Irishman - Netflix
Joker - Warner Bros. Pictures
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Columbia Pictures
Rocketman - Paramount Pictures
Us - Universal Pictures
Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award
Catch-22 - Casey Spiegel, Paramount Television (streams on Hulu)
Fosse/Verdon - Nicole Crawford, Fox 21 Television (airs on FX)
The Mandalorian: Season 1 - the Local 600 union publicists of Disney + (streams on Disney +)
Pose: Season 2 - Yong Kim, Fox 21 Television (airs on FX)
Stranger Things: Season 3 - Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix)
When They See Us - Jackie Bazan, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix)