ICG Publicists Awards: 'Irishman,' 'Joker' Among Film Nominees

Publicists who worked on campaigns for The Irishman, Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are among the nominees for the 57th annual ICG Publicists Awards.

They'll compete with the teams who worked on campaigns for Avengers: Endgame, Rocketman and Us for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign.

On the TV side, nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign include publicists who worked on Catch-22, Fosse/Verdon, The Mandalorian, Pose, Stranger Things and When They See Us.

Winners will be announced at the ICG Publicists Awards luncheon ceremony on Feb. 7 at the Beverly Hilton.

Also at the ceremony, Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo will receive the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award, while Ava DuVernay will be honored with the Television Showman of the Year Award for her visionary impact on television. Don Mischer will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

A list of nominees announced so far follows.