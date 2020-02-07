ICG Publicists Awards: 'Joker' 'The Mandalorian' Among Winners

2:43 PM 2/7/2020

by THR Staff

The ceremony also honored 'Avengers' directors Anthony and Joe Russo, Ava DuVernay, Don Mischer and Ed Asner.

Niko Tavernise/ Warner Bros.

Publicists who worked on campaigns for Joker and The Mandalorian were among the winners at the 2020 ICG Publicists Awards.

The awards, which took place on Friday at the Beverly Hilton, also featured Jennifer Aniston presenting the Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity to her longtime publicist Stephen Huvane. Rachel Aberly, of 42 West, won the publicist of the year award.

Also at the luncheon, Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo received the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award, Ava DuVernay was honored with the Television Showman of the Year Award for her visionary impact on television, Don Mischer received the Lifetime Achievement Award, Rick Markovitz accepted the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service and Sheryl Main accepted the Henri Bollinger Award. 

A complete list of this year's winners follows.

  • Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award

    Joker - Warner Bros. Pictures (WINNER)
    Avengers: Endgame     - Marvel Studios
    The Irishman - Netflix
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Columbia Pictures
    Rocketman - Paramount Pictures
    Us - Universal Pictures

  • Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award

    Courtesy of Disney+

    The Mandalorian: Season 1 - the Local 600 union publicists of Disney + (streams on Disney +) (WINNER)
    Catch-22 - Casey Spiegel, Paramount Television (streams on Hulu)
    Fosse/Verdon - Nicole Crawford, Fox 21 Television (airs on FX)
    Pose: Season 2 - Yong Kim, Fox 21 Television (airs on FX)
    Stranger Things: Season 3 - Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix)
    When They See Us - Jackie Bazan, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix)

  • Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity

    Gabriela Gutentag - Unit Publicist
    Stephen Huvane - Slate PR (WINNER)
    Maureen O'Malley - Warner Bros.
    Peter J. Silbermann - Unit Publicist
    David Waldman - Paramount Pictures

     

  • Publicist of the Year Award

    Rachel Aberly - 42West (WINNER)
    Michelle Alt - Paramount Pictures
    Kira Feola - Walt Disney Studios
    Alex Kang - Walt Disney Studios
    Carol McConnaughey - Unit Publicist

  • Press Award

    Clark Collis - Entertainment Weekly (WINNER)
    Tom O’Neil - Gold Derby
    Andy Reyes - Entertainment Tonight
    Amanda Salas - Fox 11
    Adam Weissler - Extra TV
     

  • International Media Award

    Nelson Aspen - Sunrise (Australia) (WINNER)
    Vera Anderson - Cine Premiere/HFPA (Mexico)
    Janet Nepales - Manila Bulletin/HFPA (Philippines)
    Gill Pringle - FilmInk.com (UK)
    Adam Tanswell - Freelance/HFPA (UK)
     

  • Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award for Motion Pictures

    Niko Tavernise (WINNER)
    Matt Kennedy
    Justin Lubin
    Daniel McFadden
    Hopper Stone

  • Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award for Television

    Nicole Rivelli (WINNER)
    Beth Dubber
    Justin Lubin
    JoJo Whilden
    Nicole Wilder
     