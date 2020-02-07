ICG Publicists Awards: 'Joker' 'The Mandalorian' Among Winners
The ceremony also honored 'Avengers' directors Anthony and Joe Russo, Ava DuVernay, Don Mischer and Ed Asner.
Publicists who worked on campaigns for Joker and The Mandalorian were among the winners at the 2020 ICG Publicists Awards.
The awards, which took place on Friday at the Beverly Hilton, also featured Jennifer Aniston presenting the Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity to her longtime publicist Stephen Huvane. Rachel Aberly, of 42 West, won the publicist of the year award.
Also at the luncheon, Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo received the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award, Ava DuVernay was honored with the Television Showman of the Year Award for her visionary impact on television, Don Mischer received the Lifetime Achievement Award, Rick Markovitz accepted the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service and Sheryl Main accepted the Henri Bollinger Award.
A complete list of this year's winners follows.
-
Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award
Joker - Warner Bros. Pictures (WINNER)
Avengers: Endgame - Marvel Studios
The Irishman - Netflix
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Columbia Pictures
Rocketman - Paramount Pictures
Us - Universal Pictures
-
Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award
The Mandalorian: Season 1 - the Local 600 union publicists of Disney + (streams on Disney +) (WINNER)
Catch-22 - Casey Spiegel, Paramount Television (streams on Hulu)
Fosse/Verdon - Nicole Crawford, Fox 21 Television (airs on FX)
Pose: Season 2 - Yong Kim, Fox 21 Television (airs on FX)
Stranger Things: Season 3 - Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix)
When They See Us - Jackie Bazan, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix)
-
Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity
Gabriela Gutentag - Unit Publicist
Stephen Huvane - Slate PR (WINNER)
Maureen O'Malley - Warner Bros.
Peter J. Silbermann - Unit Publicist
David Waldman - Paramount Pictures
-
Publicist of the Year Award
Rachel Aberly - 42West (WINNER)
Michelle Alt - Paramount Pictures
Kira Feola - Walt Disney Studios
Alex Kang - Walt Disney Studios
Carol McConnaughey - Unit Publicist
-
Press Award
Clark Collis - Entertainment Weekly (WINNER)
Tom O’Neil - Gold Derby
Andy Reyes - Entertainment Tonight
Amanda Salas - Fox 11
Adam Weissler - Extra TV
-
International Media Award
Nelson Aspen - Sunrise (Australia) (WINNER)
Vera Anderson - Cine Premiere/HFPA (Mexico)
Janet Nepales - Manila Bulletin/HFPA (Philippines)
Gill Pringle - FilmInk.com (UK)
Adam Tanswell - Freelance/HFPA (UK)
-
Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award for Motion Pictures
Niko Tavernise (WINNER)
Matt Kennedy
Justin Lubin
Daniel McFadden
Hopper Stone
-
Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award for Television
Nicole Rivelli (WINNER)
Beth Dubber
Justin Lubin
JoJo Whilden
Nicole Wilder