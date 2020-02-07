ICG Publicists Awards: 'Joker' 'The Mandalorian' Among Winners

Publicists who worked on campaigns for Joker and The Mandalorian were among the winners at the 2020 ICG Publicists Awards.

The awards, which took place on Friday at the Beverly Hilton, also featured Jennifer Aniston presenting the Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity to her longtime publicist Stephen Huvane. Rachel Aberly, of 42 West, won the publicist of the year award.

Also at the luncheon, Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo received the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award, Ava DuVernay was honored with the Television Showman of the Year Award for her visionary impact on television, Don Mischer received the Lifetime Achievement Award, Rick Markovitz accepted the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service and Sheryl Main accepted the Henri Bollinger Award.

A complete list of this year's winners follows.