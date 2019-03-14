iHeartRadio Music Awards: Full List of Winners

Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys were the among winners at Thursday night's iHeartRadio Music Awards, which were handed out at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The ceremony, which aired on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, featured performances by Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and other artists.

In addition, Taylor Swift received the iHeartRadio tour of the year award for her Reputation stadium tour. With more 2 million tickets sold in the U.S. and grossing $345.7 million, it is the highest-selling U.S. tour in history by any artist. The tour also broke Swift's own record for highest-grossing tour by a woman.

Heading into the show, artists receiving multiple nominations include Cardi B, Drake, Grande, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons. iHeartRadio listeners decided winners in several new and established categories, including best fan army, best lyrics, best cover song, best music video, the social star award, best solo breakout and cutest musician’s pet, along with the first-ever awards for song that left us shook and favorite tour photographer.

This year’s awards also included artist of the year, best duo/group of the Year and individual winners for album of the year in genres including pop, country, alternative rock, rock, dance, hip-hop, R&B, Latin and regional Mexican formats. For the third year, the 2019 best new artist awards were grouped by music format, and format winners then became finalists for the top title of best new artist.

A full list of winners follows.