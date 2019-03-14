iHeartRadio Music Awards: Full List of Winners

8:19 PM 3/14/2019

by THR Staff

The ceremony, which aired on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, featured performances by Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and more.

Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys were the among winners at Thursday night's iHeartRadio Music Awards, which were handed out at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The ceremony, which aired on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, featured performances by Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and other artists.

In addition, Taylor Swift received the iHeartRadio tour of the year award for her Reputation stadium tour. With more 2 million tickets sold in the U.S. and grossing $345.7 million, it is the highest-selling U.S. tour in history by any artist. The tour also broke Swift's own record for highest-grossing tour by a woman.

Heading into the show, artists receiving multiple nominations include Cardi B, Drake, Grande, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons. iHeartRadio listeners decided winners in several new and established categories, including best fan army, best lyrics, best cover song, best music video, the social star award, best solo breakout and cutest musician’s pet, along with the first-ever awards for song that left us shook and favorite tour photographer.

This year’s awards also included artist of the year, best duo/group of the Year and individual winners for album of the year in genres including pop, country, alternative rock, rock, dance, hip-hop, R&B, Latin and regional Mexican formats. For the third year, the 2019 best new artist awards were grouped by music format, and format winners then became finalists for the top title of best new artist.

A full list of winners follows.

  • Song of the Year

    "The Middle" – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey (WINNER)
    "Better Now" - Post Malone
    "Girls Like You" - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
    "God's Plan" - Drake
    "Perfect" - Ed Sheeran

     

  • Female Artist of the Year

    Ariana Grande (WINNER)
    Camila Cabello
    Cardi B
    Dua Lipa
    Halsey

  • Male Artist of the Year

    Drake (WINNER) 
    Ed Sheeran
    Kendrick Lamar
    Post Malone
    Shawn Mendes

  • Best Duo/Group of the Year

    5 Seconds of Summer (WINNER)
    Imagine Dragons
    Maroon 5
    Panic! at the Disco
    twenty one pilots

  • Best Collaboration

    "Finesse (Remix)" - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B (WINNER) 
    "Girls Like You" - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
    "I Like It" - Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
    "Meant to Be" - Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
    "The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

  • Best New Pop Artist

    Marshmello (WINNER)
    Bazzi
    Lauv
    MAX
    NF

  • Alternative Rock Song of the Year

    "High Hopes" - Panic! at the Disco . (WINNER)
    "Africa" - Weezer
    "Broken" - lovelytheband
    "Happier" - Marshmello featuring Bastille
    "Natural" - Imagine Dragons

  • Alternative Rock Artist of the Year

    Imagine Dragons (WINNER)
    lovelytheband
    Panic! at the Disco
    Portugal. The Man
    Thirty Seconds to Mars

  • Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist

    lovelytheband (WINNER)
    AJR
    Badflower
    Billie Eilish
    Two Feet

  • Rock Song of the Year

    "Safari Song" - Greta Van Fleet (WINNER)
    "Are You Ready" - Disturbed
    "Bulletproof" - Godsmack
    "Devil" - Shinedown
    "Zombie" - Bad Wolves

  • Rock Artist of the Year

    Three Days Grace (WINNER) 
    Five Finger Death Punch
    Godsmack
    Greta Van Fleet
    Shinedown

     

  • Country Song of the Year

    "Meant to Be" - Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line (WINNER)
    "Heaven" - Kane Brown
    "Most People Are Good" - Luke Bryan
    "Rich" - Maren Morris
    "Tequila" - Dan + Shay

  • Country Artist of the Year

    Luke Combs (WINNER)
    Carrie Underwood
    Jason Aldean
    Luke Bryan
    Thomas Rhett

  • Best New Country Artist

    Jordan Davis (WINNER)
    Carly Pearce
    Dylan Scott
    LANCO
    Russell Dickerson

  • Dance Song of the Year

    "The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey (WINNER)
    "Friends" - Marshmello and Anne-Marie
    "Happier" - Marshmello featuring Bastille
    "One Kiss" - Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
    "Remind Me to Forget" - Kygo featuring Miguel

  • Dance Artist of the Year

    Marshmello (WINNER) 
    Kygo
    Calvin Harris
    The Chainsmokers
    Zedd

  • Hip-Hop Song of the Year

    "God's Plan" - Drake (WINNER)
    "I Like It" Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
    "In My Feelings" – Drake
    "Nice for What" - Drake
    "Psycho" – Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

  • Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

    Cardi B (WINNER)
    Drake
    Kendrick Lamar
    Post Malone
    Travis Scott

  • Best New Hip-Hop Artist

    BlocBoy JB (WINNER)
    Juice WRLD
    Lil Baby
    Lil Pump
    XXXTENTACION

  • R&B Song of the Year

    "Boo'd Up" - Ella Mai (WINNER)
    "Finesse (Remix)" - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
    "Medicine" - Queen Naija
    "Sky Walker" - Miguel featuring Travis Scott
    "When We" - Tank

  • R&B Artist of the Year

    Ella Mai (WINNER)
    Daniel Caesar
    H.E.R.
    Miguel
    SZA

  • Best New R&B Artist

    Ella Mai (WINNER)
    Brent Faiyaz
    H.E.R.
    Queen Naija
    TK Kravitz

  • Latin Song of the Year

    "X" - Nicky Jam and J Balvin (WINNER)
    "Clandestino" - Shakira featuring Maluma
    "Dura" - Daddy Yankee
    "Echame La Culpa" - Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato
    "Me Niego" - Reik featuring Ozuna and Wisin

     

  • Latin Artist of the Year

    Bad Bunny (WINNER)
    Daddy Yankee
    J Balvin
    Maluma
    Ozuna

  • Best New Latin Artist

    Manuel Turizo (WINNER)
    Lele Pons
    Mau y Ricky
    Nio Garcia
    Raymix

  • Regional Mexican Song of the Year

    "Mi Sorpresa Fuiste Tu" - Calibre 50 (WINNER)
    "Entre Beso y Beso" - La Arrolladora Banda El Limon
    "Me Deje Llevar" - Christian Nodal
    "Mejor Me Alejo" - Banda MS
    "Mitad Y Mitad" - Calibre 50

  • Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

    Calibre 50 (WINNER)
    Banda Carnaval
    Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga
    Christian Nodal
    Gerardo Ortiz

  • Producer of the Year

    Louis Bell (WINNER)
    Frank Dukes
    David Garcia 
    Marshmello
    Noah "40" Shebib

  • Best Lyrics

    Socially Voted Category

    "Consequences" - Camila Cabello (WINNER)
    "Girls Like You" - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
    "God's Plan" - Drake
    "In My Blood" - Shawn Mendes
    "thank u, next" – Ariana Grande
    "Without Me" - Halsey

  • Best Cover Song

    Socially Voted Category

    "You're Still the One" - Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves (WINNER)
    "A Million Dreams" - Pink and Willow Sage Hart
    "Africa" - Weezer
    "Crying in the Club" - Niall Horan
    "Fast Car" - Khalid
    "In My Blood" - Charlie Puth
    "Lucid Dreams" - Halsey
    "Me, Myself & I" - Zayn
    "Natural Woman" - Ariana Grande
    "Rewrite the Stars" - Anne-Marie and James Arthur
    "Under Pressure" - Shawn Mendes and Teddy Geiger
    "Your Song" – Lady Gaga

  • Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell

    Socially Voted Category

    BTS' #BTSArmy (WINNER)
    5 Seconds of Summer's #5SOSFam
    Ariana Grande's #Arianators
    Justin Bieber's #Beliebers
    Cardi B's #BardiGang
    Shawn Mendes' #MendesArmy
    Camila Cabello's #Camilizers
    Harry Styles' #Stylers
    Lauren Jauregui's #Jaguars
    Why Don't We's #Limelights
    Zayn's #Zquad
    Taylor Swift's #Swifties

  • Best Music Video

    Socially Voted Category

    "Delicate" – Taylor Swift (WINNER)
    "Dura" – Daddy Yankee
    "Finesse (Remix)" - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
    "Freaky Friday" - Lil Dicky and Chris Brown
    "Girls Like You" - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
    "God's Plan"- Drake
    "I Like It" - Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny
    "One Kiss" - Calvin Harris featuring Dua Lipa
    "Psycho" - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
    "Taki Taki" - DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
    "thank u, next" – Ariana Grande
    "This Is America" – Childish Gambino

  • Social Star Award

    Socially Voted Category

    Agnez Mo (WINNER)
    Bhad Bhabie
    Dylan Minnette
    Joji
    Lele Pons
    Loren Gray
    Mason Ramsey
    Queen Naija
    Tana Mongeau
    Trixie Mattel

  • Cutest Musician's Pet

    Socially Voted Category

    Gracie - Lauren Jauregui (WINNER)
    Asia – Lady Gaga
    Edgar - Brett Eldredge
    Goodwin - Sabrina Carpenter
    Hatchi - Perrie Edwards
    Mooshu - Alex Pall from The Chainsmokers
    Piggy Smallz - Ariana Grande

  • Song That Left Us Shook (New Category)

    Socially Voted Category

    "I'll Never Love Again"- Lady Gaga (WINNER) 
    "Here Comes the Change" - Kesha
    "One Day" - Logic featuring Ryan Tedder
    "thank u, next" - Ariana Grande
    "This Is America" – Childish Gambino
    "Youth" - Shawn Mendes and Khalid

  • Best Solo Breakout

    Socially Voted Category

    Tiffany Young (WINNER)
    Ally Brooke
    Dinah Jane
    Lauren Jauregui
    Normani

     

  • Favorite Tour Photographer (New Category)

    Socially Voted Category

    Helene Pambrun (Harry Styles) (WINNER)
    Andy DeLuca (5SOS)
    Christian Tierney (Niall Horan)
    Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)
    Pixie Levinson (Dua Lipa)
    Rahul B (Camila Cabello)
    Ravie B (Beyonce)
    Zack Caspary (Why Don't We)