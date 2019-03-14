iHeartRadio Music Awards: Full List of Winners
The ceremony, which aired on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, featured performances by Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and more.
Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys were the among winners at Thursday night's iHeartRadio Music Awards, which were handed out at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The ceremony, which aired on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, featured performances by Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and other artists.
In addition, Taylor Swift received the iHeartRadio tour of the year award for her Reputation stadium tour. With more 2 million tickets sold in the U.S. and grossing $345.7 million, it is the highest-selling U.S. tour in history by any artist. The tour also broke Swift's own record for highest-grossing tour by a woman.
Heading into the show, artists receiving multiple nominations include Cardi B, Drake, Grande, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons. iHeartRadio listeners decided winners in several new and established categories, including best fan army, best lyrics, best cover song, best music video, the social star award, best solo breakout and cutest musician’s pet, along with the first-ever awards for song that left us shook and favorite tour photographer.
This year’s awards also included artist of the year, best duo/group of the Year and individual winners for album of the year in genres including pop, country, alternative rock, rock, dance, hip-hop, R&B, Latin and regional Mexican formats. For the third year, the 2019 best new artist awards were grouped by music format, and format winners then became finalists for the top title of best new artist.
A full list of winners follows.
-
Song of the Year
"The Middle" – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey (WINNER)
"Better Now" - Post Malone
"Girls Like You" - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"God's Plan" - Drake
"Perfect" - Ed Sheeran
-
Female Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande (WINNER)
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Halsey
-
Male Artist of the Year
Drake (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
-
Best Duo/Group of the Year
5 Seconds of Summer (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! at the Disco
twenty one pilots
-
Best Collaboration
"Finesse (Remix)" - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B (WINNER)
"Girls Like You" - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"I Like It" - Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
"Meant to Be" - Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
-
Best New Pop Artist
Marshmello (WINNER)
Bazzi
Lauv
MAX
NF
-
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
"High Hopes" - Panic! at the Disco . (WINNER)
"Africa" - Weezer
"Broken" - lovelytheband
"Happier" - Marshmello featuring Bastille
"Natural" - Imagine Dragons
-
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year
Imagine Dragons (WINNER)
lovelytheband
Panic! at the Disco
Portugal. The Man
Thirty Seconds to Mars
-
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist
lovelytheband (WINNER)
AJR
Badflower
Billie Eilish
Two Feet
-
Rock Song of the Year
"Safari Song" - Greta Van Fleet (WINNER)
"Are You Ready" - Disturbed
"Bulletproof" - Godsmack
"Devil" - Shinedown
"Zombie" - Bad Wolves
-
Rock Artist of the Year
Three Days Grace (WINNER)
Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
-
Country Song of the Year
"Meant to Be" - Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line (WINNER)
"Heaven" - Kane Brown
"Most People Are Good" - Luke Bryan
"Rich" - Maren Morris
"Tequila" - Dan + Shay
-
Country Artist of the Year
Luke Combs (WINNER)
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
-
Best New Country Artist
Jordan Davis (WINNER)
Carly Pearce
Dylan Scott
LANCO
Russell Dickerson
-
Dance Song of the Year
"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey (WINNER)
"Friends" - Marshmello and Anne-Marie
"Happier" - Marshmello featuring Bastille
"One Kiss" - Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
"Remind Me to Forget" - Kygo featuring Miguel
-
Dance Artist of the Year
Marshmello (WINNER)
Kygo
Calvin Harris
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
-
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
"God's Plan" - Drake (WINNER)
"I Like It" Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
"In My Feelings" – Drake
"Nice for What" - Drake
"Psycho" – Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
-
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi B (WINNER)
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Travis Scott
-
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
BlocBoy JB (WINNER)
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Lil Pump
XXXTENTACION
-
R&B Song of the Year
"Boo'd Up" - Ella Mai (WINNER)
"Finesse (Remix)" - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
"Medicine" - Queen Naija
"Sky Walker" - Miguel featuring Travis Scott
"When We" - Tank
-
R&B Artist of the Year
Ella Mai (WINNER)
Daniel Caesar
H.E.R.
Miguel
SZA
-
Best New R&B Artist
Ella Mai (WINNER)
Brent Faiyaz
H.E.R.
Queen Naija
TK Kravitz
-
Latin Song of the Year
"X" - Nicky Jam and J Balvin (WINNER)
"Clandestino" - Shakira featuring Maluma
"Dura" - Daddy Yankee
"Echame La Culpa" - Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato
"Me Niego" - Reik featuring Ozuna and Wisin
-
Latin Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
-
Best New Latin Artist
Manuel Turizo (WINNER)
Lele Pons
Mau y Ricky
Nio Garcia
Raymix
-
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
"Mi Sorpresa Fuiste Tu" - Calibre 50 (WINNER)
"Entre Beso y Beso" - La Arrolladora Banda El Limon
"Me Deje Llevar" - Christian Nodal
"Mejor Me Alejo" - Banda MS
"Mitad Y Mitad" - Calibre 50
-
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Calibre 50 (WINNER)
Banda Carnaval
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga
Christian Nodal
Gerardo Ortiz
-
Producer of the Year
Louis Bell (WINNER)
Frank Dukes
David Garcia
Marshmello
Noah "40" Shebib
-
Best Lyrics
Socially Voted Category
"Consequences" - Camila Cabello (WINNER)
"Girls Like You" - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"God's Plan" - Drake
"In My Blood" - Shawn Mendes
"thank u, next" – Ariana Grande
"Without Me" - Halsey
-
Best Cover Song
Socially Voted Category
"You're Still the One" - Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves (WINNER)
"A Million Dreams" - Pink and Willow Sage Hart
"Africa" - Weezer
"Crying in the Club" - Niall Horan
"Fast Car" - Khalid
"In My Blood" - Charlie Puth
"Lucid Dreams" - Halsey
"Me, Myself & I" - Zayn
"Natural Woman" - Ariana Grande
"Rewrite the Stars" - Anne-Marie and James Arthur
"Under Pressure" - Shawn Mendes and Teddy Geiger
"Your Song" – Lady Gaga
-
Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell
Socially Voted Category
BTS' #BTSArmy (WINNER)
5 Seconds of Summer's #5SOSFam
Ariana Grande's #Arianators
Justin Bieber's #Beliebers
Cardi B's #BardiGang
Shawn Mendes' #MendesArmy
Camila Cabello's #Camilizers
Harry Styles' #Stylers
Lauren Jauregui's #Jaguars
Why Don't We's #Limelights
Zayn's #Zquad
Taylor Swift's #Swifties
-
Best Music Video
Socially Voted Category
"Delicate" – Taylor Swift (WINNER)
"Dura" – Daddy Yankee
"Finesse (Remix)" - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
"Freaky Friday" - Lil Dicky and Chris Brown
"Girls Like You" - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"God's Plan"- Drake
"I Like It" - Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny
"One Kiss" - Calvin Harris featuring Dua Lipa
"Psycho" - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
"Taki Taki" - DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
"thank u, next" – Ariana Grande
"This Is America" – Childish Gambino
-
Social Star Award
Socially Voted Category
Agnez Mo (WINNER)
Bhad Bhabie
Dylan Minnette
Joji
Lele Pons
Loren Gray
Mason Ramsey
Queen Naija
Tana Mongeau
Trixie Mattel
-
Cutest Musician's Pet
Socially Voted Category
Gracie - Lauren Jauregui (WINNER)
Asia – Lady Gaga
Edgar - Brett Eldredge
Goodwin - Sabrina Carpenter
Hatchi - Perrie Edwards
Mooshu - Alex Pall from The Chainsmokers
Piggy Smallz - Ariana Grande
-
Song That Left Us Shook (New Category)
Socially Voted Category
"I'll Never Love Again"- Lady Gaga (WINNER)
"Here Comes the Change" - Kesha
"One Day" - Logic featuring Ryan Tedder
"thank u, next" - Ariana Grande
"This Is America" – Childish Gambino
"Youth" - Shawn Mendes and Khalid
-
Best Solo Breakout
Socially Voted Category
Tiffany Young (WINNER)
Ally Brooke
Dinah Jane
Lauren Jauregui
Normani
-
Favorite Tour Photographer (New Category)
Socially Voted Category
Helene Pambrun (Harry Styles) (WINNER)
Andy DeLuca (5SOS)
Christian Tierney (Niall Horan)
Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)
Pixie Levinson (Dua Lipa)
Rahul B (Camila Cabello)
Ravie B (Beyonce)
Zack Caspary (Why Don't We)