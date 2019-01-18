iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2019 Winners

7:39 PM 1/18/2019

by THR Staff

'Up & Vanished' host Payne Lindsey, 'Lore' creator Aaron Mahnke and 'Disgraceland's' Jake Brennan were among the night's presenters.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The inaugural iHeartRadio Podcast Awards were held at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne tha God, Stuff You Missed in History Class co-host Holly Frey and country radio personality Bobby Bones co-hosted the 90-minute ceremony. Mario Lopez hosted the live stream.

Up & Vanished host Payne Lindsey, Lore creator Aaron Mahnke and Disgraceland's Jake Brennan were among the night's presenters.

Slow Burn took home the top award of the night for podcast of the year. It was up against Atlanta Monster, Dirty John, Hardcore History, Joe Rogan, Radiolab, SerialStuff You Should Know, The Daily and The Habitat for the honor.

The full list of winners follows.

  • Podcast of the Year

    Slow Burn (WINNER)
    Atlanta Monster
    The Daily
    Dirty John
    The Habitat
    Dan Carlin's Hardcore History
    The Joe Rogan Experience
    Radiolab
    Serial
    Stuff You Should Know

  • Best Business & Entrepreneurship Podcast

    RISE Podcast (WINNER)
    Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran
    Business Wars
    The GaryVee Audio Experience
    How I Built This with Guy Raz
    Planet Money

  • Best Comedy Podcast

    The Joe Rogan Experience (WINNER)
    2 Dope Queens
    Anna Faris Is Unqualified
    The Brooklyn Boys Podcast
    Monday Morning Podcast
    WTF with Marc Maron

  • Best Crime Podcast

    Up and Vanished (WINNER)
    Atlanta Monster
    Crimetown
    Criminal
    Dirty John
    In the Dark

  • Best Food Podcast

    Sips, Suds, & Smokes (WINNER)
    Burnt Toast
    Gastropod
    House of Carbs
    The Kitchen Sisters Present
    The Sporkful

  • Best Entertainment & TV Podcast

    Whine Down with Jana Kramer (WINNER)
    Bachelor Party
    Inside Jaws
    Movie Crush
    Pop Culture Happy Hour
    You Must Remember This

  • Best Curiosity

    Stuff You Should Know (WINNER)
    99% Invisible
    Radiolab
    Revisionist History
    StarTalk Radio
    Stuff To Blow Your Mind

  • Best Health & Fitness Podcast

    Sleep With Me (WINNER)
    10% Happier with Dan Harris
    Almost 30 Podcast
    The goop Podcast
    Mental Illness Happy Hour
    TEDTalks Health

  • Best History Podcast

    Dan Carlin's Hardcore History (WINNER)
    Lore
    Revisionist History
    The RFK Tapes
    Slow Burn
    Stuff You Missed in History Class

  • Best Kids & Family Podcast

    Wow in the World (WINNER)
    Pants on Fire
    Reading With Your Kids
    Stories Podcast
    Story Pirates
    Young Ben Franklin

  • Best LGBTQ Podcast

    Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (WINNER)
    Dumb, Gay Politics
    Food 4 Thot
    The Heart
    Nancy
    Throwing Shade

  • Most Bingeable

    Dr. Death (WINNER)
    Atlanta Monster
    Serial
    Slow Burn
    Stuff You Should Know
    This American Life

  • Best Multi-Cultural Podcast

    The Breakfast Club (WINNER)
    2 Dope Queens
    Latino Rebels Radio
    The Nod
    Radio Ambulante
    The Read

  • Best Music Podcast

    Bobbycast (WINNER)
    All Songs Considered
    Cocaine & Rhinestones: The History of Country Music
    Disgraceland
    Song Exploder
    Turned Up

  • Best News Podcast

    The Ben Shapiro Show (WINNER)
    Caliphate
    The Daily
    Pod Save America
    Today, Explained
    Up First

  • Best Scripted Podcast

    Wolverine: The Long Night (WINNER)
    A Very Fatal Murder
    Alice Isn't Dead
    The Control Group
    Mission To Zyxx
    Welcome to Night Vale

  • Best Sports Podcast

    Fantasy Footballers: Fantasy Football Podcast (WINNER)
    30 For 30 Podcasts
    Against All Odds with Cousin Sal
    The Bill Simmons Podcast
    The Herd with Colin Cowherd
    Pardon My Take

  • Best Science & Tech Podcast

    Reply All (WINNER)
    Crazy/Genius
    WSJ The Future of Everything
    Note to Self
    Recode Decode, hosted by Kara Swisher
    TechStuff

  • Breakout Podcast

    Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (WINNER)
    Atlanta Monster
    Dirty John
    Dr. Death
    Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
    Happy Face
    The Habitat
    Sandra
    Slow Burn
    The Wilderness

  • Best Branded Podcast

    DTR – the Official Tinder Podcast (Tinder) (WINNER)
    #LipStories (Sephora)
    Closer than They Appear (Jetty)
    The Future According to Now (Fidelity Investments)
    Hackable? (McAfee)
    Inside Trader Joe’s (Trader Joe’s)
    IRL: Online Life Is Real Life (Mozilla)
    Spit (23&Me)
    Trained (NIKE)
    You Can’t Make This Up (Netflix)

  • Best Social Impact

    Ear Hustle (WINNER)
    Impact Boom
    On Being
    Stanford Social Innovation Review
    Tiny Spark
    Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom