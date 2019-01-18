iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2019 Winners

The inaugural iHeartRadio Podcast Awards were held at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne tha God, Stuff You Missed in History Class co-host Holly Frey and country radio personality Bobby Bones co-hosted the 90-minute ceremony. Mario Lopez hosted the live stream.

Up & Vanished host Payne Lindsey, Lore creator Aaron Mahnke and Disgraceland's Jake Brennan were among the night's presenters.

Slow Burn took home the top award of the night for podcast of the year. It was up against Atlanta Monster, Dirty John, Hardcore History, Joe Rogan, Radiolab, Serial, Stuff You Should Know, The Daily and The Habitat for the honor.

The full list of winners follows.