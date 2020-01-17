iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2020 Winners Revealed (Updating Live)

The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards were held Friday night at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank.

Will Ferrell, host of The Ron Burgundy Podcast, opened the show, which was live streamed on LiveXLive and broadcast on the iHeartRadio app. Presenters included Aaron Mahnke, David Chang and Gavin DeGraw, who also performed.

The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards honored the New York Times' 1619 podcast with the Social Impact Award, NPR's Life Kit with the Innovator Award and Tenderfoot TV's Payne Lindsey and Donald Albright with the Audible Audio Pioneer Award.

The full list of winners is below.