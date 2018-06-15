'Incredibles 2': Meet the Voices Behind the Animated Characters

Disney/Pixar's new animated sequel Incredibles 2 picks up right where the first film left off (14 years ago) with the evil Underminer wreaking havoc across the city. Now that the superheroes are exposed, life is bound to change for the Parr family.

Technology tycoons Evelyn and Winston Deavor ask Helen Parr (aka Elastigirl) to become a hero full-time, leaving her husband alone with the kids. In the trailer for Incredibles 2, Bob Parr (Mr. Incredible) has to pick up some slack around the house now that his wife is off fighting crime. There are hijinks with baby Jack-Jack and his newfound powers, plus everyday parenting problems.

A few voice actors are making their return to the film, like Holly Hunter and Craig T. Nelson as Helen and Bob Parr. Other stars, like Jonathan Banks, are taking over someone else's role.

Find out who's playing who in Incredibles 2 below.