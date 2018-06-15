'Incredibles 2': Meet the Voices Behind the Animated Characters
Holly Hunter, Bob Odenkirk, Sophia Bush are just some of the actors lending their talents to the Disney-Pixar sequel about the latest exploits of a family of superheroes.
Disney/Pixar's new animated sequel Incredibles 2 picks up right where the first film left off (14 years ago) with the evil Underminer wreaking havoc across the city. Now that the superheroes are exposed, life is bound to change for the Parr family.
Technology tycoons Evelyn and Winston Deavor ask Helen Parr (aka Elastigirl) to become a hero full-time, leaving her husband alone with the kids. In the trailer for Incredibles 2, Bob Parr (Mr. Incredible) has to pick up some slack around the house now that his wife is off fighting crime. There are hijinks with baby Jack-Jack and his newfound powers, plus everyday parenting problems.
A few voice actors are making their return to the film, like Holly Hunter and Craig T. Nelson as Helen and Bob Parr. Other stars, like Jonathan Banks, are taking over someone else's role.
Find out who's playing who in Incredibles 2 below.
-
Holly Hunter as Helen Parr/Elastigirl
Holly Hunter returns to her role as Helen Parr, who is also the superhero Elastigirl. In the new movie, she’ll get to be a superhero while her husband takes care of their kids. Hunter was recently in Oscar-nominated film The Big Sick and HBO's recently canceled Here and Now series.
-
Craig T. Nelson as Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible
Bob Parr (aka Mr. Incredible) will be played by his original voice actor, Craig T. Nelson. In the sequel, Bob has to manage baby Jack-Jack and his burgeoning superpowers and deal with the other struggles that come with parenting. The Coach and Parenthood star is already in theaters in the romantic comedy Book Club, released last month.
-
Catherine Keener as Evelyn Deavor
Evelyn is the brains behind Winston Deavor’s company. The company is enlisting superheroes to bring them back into the open. Keener, who was recently in the Oscar-winning film Get Out, will next be seen in Sicario: Day of the Soldado, out later this month and will lend her voice to The Croods sequel in 2020.
-
Bob Odenkirk as Winston Deavor
Winston leads an international telecommunications company with his sister, Evelyn, which enlists Helen Parr to fight crime as Elastigirl. Odenkirk stars in Better Call Saul. Recently, he’s been on the big screen in The Post and The Disaster Artist.
-
Isabella Rossellini as The Ambassador
The Ambassador, voiced by the Blue Velvet star, is an advocate for superheroes, which civil authorites ban in the sequel after Elastigirl and Mr. Incredible take on the Underminer.
-
John Ratzenberger as The Underminer
The supervillain Underminer appeared at the end of the first movie and returns for the sequel. The Cheers alum last year lent his voices to Coco and Cars 3.
-
Jonathan Banks as Rick Dicker
Rick works for the government as part of the National Supers Agency. The movie's NSA is in charge of cleaning up any accidents that occur with superheroes. In the first film, he is voiced by Bud Luckey, but in the sequel, Banks takes over. The Breaking Bad alum is also in Better Call Saul with Bob Odenkirk.
-
Brad Bird as Edna Mode
Edna designs clothes for superheroes and is known for her dry humor. Brad Bird also wrote Incredibles 2. Bird is typically a writer and director, but lends his voice to Edna Mode and other minor characters.
-
Sophia Bush as Voyd
Voyd is a new character for the second film. She’s an aspiring superhero who can divert and manipulate objects by creating voids for them to appear and disappear. The One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. alum was recently on the big screen in the Bruce Willis starrer Acts of Violence.
-
Samuel L. Jackson as Lucius Best/Frozone
Reprising his role, Samuel L. Jackson returns as Lucius Best, also known as the superhero Frozone, in Incredibles 2. He has the power to manipulate moisture and create ice. In the sequel, Lucius does his best to support Bob Parr as he raises his kids. In 2019, Jackson will reprise his other superhero movie role, Nick Fury, in Captain Marvel.
-
Sarah Vowell as Violet Parr
Sarah Vowell returns to play Violet Parr, the Parrs' oldest child. She can make herself fully or partly invisible and create force fields.
-
Huck Milner as Dashiell "Dash" Parr
Dash Parr is the second Parr child. Spencer Fox voiced him in the first movie, but this time it's Huck Milner. Dash has the ability to run at superhuman speed. As a result, he can run on water and up the side of buildings. In the sequel, Dash is eager to use his powers for good but has to live as a normal kid.