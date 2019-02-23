Spirit Awards: 8 Most Memorable Moments

Boots Riley's acceptance speech for his best first feature win was part cast reunion and part call to action. After sharing a tight embrace with star Lakeith Stanfield while approaching the stage, the remaining cast members in attendance trickled in behind him, including Armie Hammer, who nearly skidded onto the stage and was quickly, warmly and somewhat loudly embraced by his fellow cast members.

As the cast bonded behind him, Riley's speech become the most directly political of the night, first calling out a lack of class struggle in film. The director pointed to "the real movements happening out there on the streets," as well as the themes of his film that had largely been "edited out" of other movies. "Now is the time to not be doing that," Riley said.

His speech then took an even harder political turn as he called out the CIA's involvement in conflicts in Venezuela before asking everyone in the audience to use their voices to speak out against the U.S. government.

"I also want to say that the CIA is trying to have a coup in Venezuela," Riley said. "We should all be putting our voices out to stop the U.S. from having regime change for oil in Venezuela."