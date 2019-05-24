The Stars of 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade': Where Are They Now?

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade burst into theaters on May 24, 1989, eight years after Harrison Ford's heroic archaeologist made his first appearance in Steven Spielberg's Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Spielberg, who co-created Jones with long-time friend George Lucas, envisioned the third installment of the Indiana Jones series as a return to form after the second film, 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, drew a mixed response from fans and critics. "I wasn't happy with the second film at all," Spielberg told the Sun-Sentinel back in 1989. "It was too dark, too subterranean and much too horrific. I thought it out-poltered Poltergeist."

Considerably lighter and more comedic in tone than its predecessor, Last Crusade was a smashing critical and box office success. The film netted $474 million, nearly ten times its budget, besting Batman to become the worldwide highest-grossing film of 1989.

Set in 1938, Last Crusade follows Indy as he sets off to find his missing father (Sean Connery) and recover the legendary Holy Grail before the Nazis can get their hands on it. During his mission, Jones entangles with a mysterious brotherhood, escapes a burning castle and falls for a beautiful femme fatale (Alison Doody).

In honor of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade's 30th anniversary, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at what the movie's stars have been up to since its release.