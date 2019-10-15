Inside Elle's Women in Hollywood Awards: Rallying Speeches from Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman and Lena Waithe

During her opening remarks, Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia reminded the several hundred guests in the Four Seasons ballroom of something Shonda Rhimes said on the same stage.

"At Elle, we don't just cover the conversation about sexual harassment and abuse," said Garcia. "I am happy to say we are also a part of the solution. That may sound a bit like bragging, but last year's honoree Shonda Rhimes reminded us that women need to brag. We can't inspire anyone if we are hiding. She encouraged us to demand what we deserve — our own victories. Even if it feels like a radical act."

That sentiment surfaced during several speeches throughout the course of the evening, none more poignantly than when Scarlett Johansson took a turn in the spotlight.

"When I found out that I was joining this impressive group of honorees, I couldn’t help but think of all the courageous and strong-minded women who have helped me make it to this stage tonight," said Johansson after being welcomed to the stage by her Marriage Story filmmaker Noah Baumbach. (Johansson did make mention that on a night dedicated to women, he was there on her behalf but he deserved to be for writing such an expertly crafted female character.) "Twenty-seven years ago, I told my mom that I had a fire in my brain to act. It sounds absolutely terrifying coming from an 8-year old. I had three very close siblings who were not in the industry, in fact, no one in my immediate family had any experience in the entertainment industry at all and we grew up in a low-income housing development and went to public school in New York City and were on welfare intermittently so there was a lot going on and certainly there was no extra money for acting class or headshots or anything like that."

But what her mother did was find a way to get Johansson into the Lee Strasberg Theater Institute. "The burning passion for drama and the commitment her young daughter had to work and learn and get better was enough for my mom to scrape together what little extra there was to make my dreams possible," she said, before turning her attention to the list of female auteurs with whom she has worked during the course of her long career. Women like Lisa Krueger on Manny & Lo and Sofia Coppola on Lost in Translation.

"In some ways, I feel spoiled because since early childhood it always seemed possible that women could do every job in this industry and have a place in this industry because of what I had experienced. In this way, I was somewhat sheltered from the realities of inequalities for women in Hollywood because I continued to work with so many successful women in film throughout my career," she explained.

Then came the bragging.

"Just a week ago, we wrapped principal photography on Black Widow which was the first Marvel feature to ever be produced by an actor who also happens to be a woman. That was me. I feel like I’m bragging but I can do that. It’s not bad for a kid on welfare. I never would've reached this milestone without the women who have supported me along the way."

She name checked casting directors "who broke the mold," women like Juliet Taylor and Ellen Chenoweth, "trailblazing" producers and studio heads like Amy Pascal and Stacey Sher and "forward-thinking insightful filmmakers" like Shari Berman and Lucia Aniello. Johansson then brought it back to Marvel and Black Widow, thanking that film's director Cate Shortland.

"Cate is one the most brave and tireless crusaders I’ve ever had the great pleasure of ever collaborating with. She reminded me every day that women just don’t have a choice, they are systemically made to feel lesser than and must fight ten times harder to have an opportunity to be heard and seen," she said. "It’s an incredible time to be a woman in film. There are opportunities and platforms today in this industry that we have never before had access to. I am incredibly proud of the strides we have taken these past few years and continue to take and the spotlight is finally, rightfully on us. We made that happen as women, together."

And she made it happen for herself by following the advice her mother gave her way back when.

"My mom always used to say that ‘you can never let anyone do things for you. You have to do them for yourself because that’s how you know they’re gonna get done.’ Maybe that was, like, a tough reality for an 8-year-old to comprehend but, you know, my mom is a fiercely independent minded lady who never shies away from, sometimes, the ugly, harsh reality. It’s a sentiment that is woven into the fabric of my work ethic and my creative DNA and the only way we can continue to move forward and be seen and heard and to create a place for us to have a goddamn choice is if we do it for ourselves as women," she said in wrapping up her remarks. "We must make it a constant effort to include one another, to support one another’s careers and to create opportunities for other women in film to succeed. Women must lift one another up to make a better life together."