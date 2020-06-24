Inside the Feminist Fashions of 'Mrs. America': She "Looked Like a Fashion Icon"

Conservative activist Schlafly gained notoriety as a right-wing anti-communist before unsuccessfully running for Congress in Illinois. Through her grassroots organizing of conservative women, she argued that the ERA would force women into the draft and interfere with alimony.

"In the end," said Blanchett at the 2020 TCAs, "how polarizing she became was the very thing that prevented her from getting in place in Reagan's cabinet. It was definitely a challenge to find those nuances and not to play one note." Schlafly's fame, however, gave Blanchett an incredible archive of speeches and interviews to draw from.

For Schlafly's look, costume designer Bina Daigeler balanced the American housewife with the conservative activist. "I went [with] quite textured materials for the suits," she tells THR. "They look a little bit stiff because, for me, Phyllis is somebody who could never lose her ambition."