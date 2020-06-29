Inside HBO and Hulu's Very Different Takes on Catherine the Great and Her "Super Complicated Relationships"

Martin leaned heavily on Catherine's real letters when trying to understand the leader's perspective. "She's very frank about things, very open about her emotions, her fears, her weaknesses, yet she's this enormously powerful monarch," says Martin, who helmed all four episodes. Many of the letters were to Grigory Potemkin (played by Jason Clarke), a military commander who was one of Catherine's lovers. "They had this complicated sexual or love relationship where they couldn't survive without each other intellectually and emotionally, but physically took on other partners," he says. "It just got super complicated." From the letters, he understood that Catherine had an openness to her that comes off as very modern. "You're used to monarchs, particularly British monarchs, burying their real feelings under layers and layers of repressed politeness," he says. "Catherine just wasn't like that."

