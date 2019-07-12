Disneyland for Dogs: Inside L.A.'s Power Kennels Where Hollywood Stars Board Pets

Oprah Winfrey employs Geller as her personal dog trainer, while Ellen DeGeneres says she's "truly a dog's best friend," so it's no surprise that this former Israeli Army intelligence officer who has studied wolves in the wild also works with the pets of Reese Witherspoon, Ben Affleck, Brian Grazer, Charlize Theron, Natalie Portman, Jim Gianopulos and J.J. Abrams. "Tamar's training is unique and incredibly effective," says LeAnn Rimes. "She knows how to speak a dog's language and teaches you, the owner, how to speak their language, too,and connect on a deeper level. She's a godsend!"

Geller personally boards and trains a select number of dogs at a time at her sprawling home, be it for a few days or a few months. "It's a training vacation," she says, adding that she welcomes working with dogs that have anxiety or bad habits. $350 per night; no long-term discounts; theloveddog.com; 310-476-7720