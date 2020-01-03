Inside the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards With Jennifer Lopez, Renée Zellweger and Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino said he's been fielding a certain query as he's been making the rounds for his latest film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. It's a question he admits he'd never heard before and it's not one that greats like Martin Scorsese probably got back when he did 1977's New York, New York.

Still, he's been getting it a lot and he doesn't really know how to answer it.

"What are movies going to be like going forward — five years from now?" said Tarantino, relaying the question before switching it up a bit. "I can honestly say, forget five years from now. Let’s get more realistic: Seven years from now. Seven years from now, are we going to watch movies the way we watch them now, today? Is this going to change? Is it going to be different? Is it good, bad or this: Will it be the same way? I don't know. I don't know. But what I do know is that [Sony chief] Tom Rothman committed to make Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood and when he made it, he said, 'This isn't about it being on Blu-Ray or playing later on cable. This is about asses in seats. This is about people getting together and going to a movie theater and watching a film. ... So, I don't know what's going to happen seven years from now but I know it's happening right now, this year."

This year, as way earlier today, Tarantino arrived to Palm Springs on a flight from San Francisco, allowing him spend "the entire day" downtown where he had three world famous Wild Coyote Margaritas at the Blue Coyote Grill where "I literally wrote the next thing I'm going to do. I sat at a table until I got tired of writing and then I read the paperback I was reading."

He told the story at the top of his speech right after the night's most enthusiastic intro courtesy of Little Women helmer Greta Gerwig who turned up to honor Tarantino. She announced straight away that it was going to be something special.

"I'm about to talk about Quentin Tarantino so it's going to take a minute and I have to take off my shoes because this is exciting and terrifying and I need to be on solid ground," said Gerwig, who made her film for Sony, home to Tarantino's latest. "How do I begin to honor Quentin Tarantino? I've never not known who Quentin Tarantino is. My parents used to jokingly call each other Honey Bunny. ... If I began to list his accolades, it would take all night and it would not really articulate why his movies are nouns, as in when people say in hushed tones, 'It's the new Tarantino.' Just his name is synonymous with great American cinema."

Gerwig added that Tarantino is the reason she's not sad that she missed the 1970s. "Quentin Tarantino makes movies as if movies could save the world. Movies can kill Hitler, free slaves and give Sharon Tate one more summer. But even more than the plots of his films, he makes movies like movies themselves matter. Like, they are both high art, which they are, and that they are populist art, which they are. They are speaking the most profound truths to the biggest crowds with the bravado that comes with the confidence that collectively everyone will be changed for the better by the experience. His movies are for everyone. The best, biggest, brightest, deepest part of everyone. Tarantino movies have their own rhythm and their own music. He's like a playwright or a poet, that is how much he cares about words. And yet — and yet — it is not at odds with his virtuosic visuals. He is one of the ones we all measure ourselves against because he uses every part of the medium like the master he is. The images. The actors. The words. The costumes. The movement. The quiet. The din. The stillness. The music. All of it. All of it. Like, he's actually become cinema and he's in love with it which I think he is."

Gerwig said the first time she met Tarantino, she was totally star struck but what he did is something she suspected he did all the time — he talked shots. Specifically, he talked to her about her performance in her now-partner Noah Baumbach's Greenberg. "He explained why he loved a specific shot from memory," she said of the 2010 film, likening Tarantino's memory to that of famous chess player Bobby Fischer. "He described it as if he'd made it himself. He loves movies so much he takes them in as if he'd created them."

Needless to say, Tarantino was moved by Gerwig's thoughtful and enthusiastic praise. "She literally talked about me the way I could only imagine somebody could ever talk about me in my wildest self possessed dream. Thank you. I mean, my God, thank you so much. My joke that I say when people are going to talk about me is I say, speak about me as if I were dead. And they never do and you did."