Scribes on 'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Westworld' and 12 More Shows Reveal Secrets From the Writers Rooms

The room where it happens

It's not surprising that, given this is a family comedy, the team of 14 writers "show up around 10 a.m. most mornings, and some have already had breakfast with their kids and others were so busy they bring breakfast in with them," according to Khan, who has made a deliberate effort to bring in multiple points of view. "I wanted the outsider perspective in different ways — sexuality, religion, ethnicity, economic. I wanted people in this group who knew what it felt like to not be a part of a group and have to figure out their identity."

Feeling a draft

Once the writers are done talking about the traffic ("That usually takes a good 20 minutes!"), they turn their attention to the scripts. Some will eventually break off on their own, but Khan makes sure everyone is gathered at some point to go over every script. "Some shows go over them individually with the writer, but I like to do it with the whole room. It's important to let everyone know when changes are being made. That feeling of being left in the dark isn't good."

Catching a break

Boat writers play basketball with the mini-hoop in the writers room, although it may not be de-stressing anyone but Khan: "We'll try to figure out which writer will make the most baskets in a row, and money does get exchanged. I'm notorious for picking the winners. For some reason, I can look into someone's eyes and just feel who's better that day."

Food for thought

The debate about where to order lunch is constant and never fully satis­fying. There's been an equally heated debate about what snack items go better on the crackers in the show kitchen. "We lost a whole afternoon to that one," admits Khan, who is partial to Cheez-Its and turkey jerky.

Preferred beverage

"We're not going to be the first show to break out of the La Croix fixation. And we will take on all the different flavors."