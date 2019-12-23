International Breakout Talents of 2019

2019 saw a fresh influx of names and faces from all corners of the globe and and industry burst onto the world stage in somewhat spectacular fashion.

From Park So Dam, who wowed audiences as a likeable con artist in Bong Joon-ho's all-conquering critical darling Parasite, to Laurie Nunn, whose teen comedy creation Sex Education became one of Netflix's top streamed shows, to Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who helped pen 1917, one of the most talked about films this awards season – an international assortment of actors, writers and filmmakers are likely to look back on 2019 as the year that truly lit the spark under their careers.

There was also a French director, a Russian actress, a London musician-turned-filmmaker and more who made a splash and are hoping to continue their momentum.

For some, the year isn't quite over yet and could well roll on to the Oscar (Mati Diop's Cannes Film Festival-bowing debut Atlantics is shortlisted in the best international film category at the Academy Awards). Meanwhile, others have already moved on to their next projects. But whatever they do next, the industry will now likely keep a keen eye on their progress.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's list of the 12 top international breakouts of 2019.

[readmore:]