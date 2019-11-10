The Cast of 'Interview With the Vampire,' Then and Now

Today one of Hollywood's biggest A-listers, Brad Pitt toiled in obscurity for years before playing heartthrob J.D. in 1991's Thelma and Louise. After starring in a few poorly received films, his career took off with Robert Redford's A River Runs Through It. His performances in True Romance (alongside Interview co-star Christian Bale) and Interview With the Vampire confirmed his status as a rising star.

In the film, Pitt plays Louis, a bereaved plantation owner who is turned into a vampire by Lestat. Though Pitt has described the shoot as "miserable," it led to appearances in Se7en and Two Monkeys the following year. For the latter, he received a Golden Globe for best supporting actor and his first of five Oscar nominations.

In the early 2000s, he expanded into action films with Ocean's Eleven, Troy and Mr. and Mrs. Smith. He also co-founded a production company, Plan B Entertainment. From Moneyball to The Big Short to 12 Years a Slave, for which he won an Oscar, Pitt has found as much success as a producer as he has an actor.

From comedies to dramas to everything in between, his body of work spans a wide range of genres. In 2019, he reunited with Inglourious Basterds director Quentin Tarantino for box office hit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt most recently hit the big screen in Ad Astra, which premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival before its theatrical release this fall.