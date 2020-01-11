'The Irishman' Wins Big at AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards

AARP's 19th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards were held the evening of Jan. 11 at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Hosted by Tony Danza, the ceremony celebrated 2019's biggest films, with Martin Scorsese's The Irishman earning best picture and best director wins.

Best actor went to Adam Sandler for his role in Uncut Gems and best actress went to Renée Zellweger for portraying Judy Garland in Judy.

Other notable wins of the evening were Laura Dern nabbing supporting actress for Marriage Story and Tom Hanks getting a supporting actor nod for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. The AARP also honored Annette Bening with a career achievement award.

The Movies for Grownups Awards will broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. ET on PBS.

A complete list of winners is below.

Career Achievement: Annette Bening

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: The Irishman

Best Actress: Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Best Actor: Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Best Supporting Actor: Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Best Director: Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Best Screenwriter: Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Best Ensemble: Knives Out

Best Intergenerational Film: The Farewell

Best Foreign Language Film: Pain & Glory (Spain)

Readers’ Choice: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Best Time Capsule: Harriet