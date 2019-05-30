Environmental Media Association Awards: 'Isle of Dogs,' 'Full Frontal' Among Winners
'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee' and 'The Blacklist' were the other big winners Thursday night.
Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs took home best feature film at the 29th annual EMA Awards, handed out Thursday night by the Environmental Media Association. The awards honor productions "that increase public awareness of environmental issues and inspire personal action."
The Blacklist won best television drama, as the category's sole nominee, while Full Frontal With Samantha Bee won for television comedy. VICE won best reality, with their episode titled "Engineering Earth," and PBS Kids took home best children's television with the episode "The Compost Problem" from the second season of the animated series Peg + Cat. Eating Animals, narrated by Natalie Portman, won the top prize for documentary film.
Hosted by Claws actress Karrueche Tran, the EMA Awards ceremony took place May 30 at the Montage Beverly Hills. "Throughout the years it's been a privilege to work alongside the Environmental Media Association as both an activist and passionate board member," Tran previously said of the hosting gig. "When given the opportunity to host this year's EMA Awards, I jumped at the chance to honor those in the industry that are actively trying to preserve the world for generations to come."
A full list of winners follows.
-
Feature Film
Isle of Dogs (Fox Searchlight) (WINNER)
Aquaman (Warner Bros.)
-
Documentary Film
Eating Animals (IFC Films) (WINNER)
Above and Beyond: NASA's Journey to Tomorrow (Discovery Channel)
Living in the Future's Past (Vision Films)
-
Television Episodic Drama
The Blacklist, "General Shiro" (Sony Pictures Television) (WINNER)
-
Television Episodic Comedy
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS) (WINNER)
The Good Place, "Don't Let the Good Life Pass You By" (NBCUniversal)
Saturday Night Live, "Season 44, Episode 3" (NBCUniversal)
-
Reality Television
VICE, "Engineering Earth" (HBO) (WINNER)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, "Bhutan" (CNN)
Jimmy Kimmel Live!, "Kids Explain Climate Change" (ABC Studios)
One Strange Rock (Nutopia Ltd for National Geographic)
-
Children's Television
Peg + Cat, "The Compost Problem" (PBS Kids) (WINNER)
Cousins for Life, "Hot Dog Day Afternoon" (Nickelodeon)
Mission Force One, "Sea Change" (Disney Junior)