Environmental Media Association Awards: 'Isle of Dogs,' 'Full Frontal' Among Winners

Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs took home best feature film at the 29th annual EMA Awards, handed out Thursday night by the Environmental Media Association. The awards honor productions "that increase public awareness of environmental issues and inspire personal action."

The Blacklist won best television drama, as the category's sole nominee, while Full Frontal With Samantha Bee won for television comedy. VICE won best reality, with their episode titled "Engineering Earth," and PBS Kids took home best children's television with the episode "The Compost Problem" from the second season of the animated series Peg + Cat. Eating Animals, narrated by Natalie Portman, won the top prize for documentary film.

Hosted by Claws actress Karrueche Tran, the EMA Awards ceremony took place May 30 at the Montage Beverly Hills. "Throughout the years it's been a privilege to work alongside the Environmental Media Association as both an activist and passionate board member," Tran previously said of the hosting gig. "When given the opportunity to host this year's EMA Awards, I jumped at the chance to honor those in the industry that are actively trying to preserve the world for generations to come."

A full list of winners follows.