In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of 'Isn't It Romantic,' 'Alita: Battle Angel' and More

This Friday, moviegoers can catch a wide array of movies from action sci-fi action flick Alita: Battle Angel to redemption drama Donnybrook, which features the talents of Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley.

More of this week's titles include the rom-com parody Isn't It Romantic starring Rebel Wilson, Hotel by the River, a Korean film that brings viewers into the artistic wonder of foreign filmmaking and Ruben Brandt, Collector, an animated abstract tale.

Read on to see what The Hollywood Reporter's critics thought about this weekend's lineup of releases.