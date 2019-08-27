'It: Chapter Two' Cast: The Child Actors and Their Grown-Up Counterparts
The Losers Club returns with a star-studded cast — including Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy and Isaiah Mustafa — facing Pennywise in the sequel, set 27 years after the original.
It: Chapter Two, the sequel to the 2017 film based on the Stephen King novel, sees the same group of characters return — only 27 years later. The members of the Losers Club have all grown up and dispersed, but when a devastating phone call brings them back to the sleepy town of Derry, so does the return of "It." The group must once again face their biggest fears and the memories of their past, while Pennywise is deadlier than ever. Although the shape-shifting creature is familiar — Bill Skarsgård returns in the role — the cast is new and filled with award-winning stars who play the grown-up versions of he characters from the original movie.
It director Andy Muschietti said at this year’s Comic-Con that, during the production of the first film, he began to think about which stars he wanted to play each child actor's counterpart, and he actually got everyone he had envisioned. “During the production, we started playing with names and speculating who would play the [adult] counterparts," he said. "I was very lucky that I got everyone I wanted to play in the movie. … Half the cast was pre-thought about it. And the rest auditioned/"
Before the movie hits theaters Sept. 5, take a look at the cast of It: Chapter Two, and which characters they are playing from It: Chapter One, below.
-
Sophia Lillis and Jessica Chastain as Beverly Mash
In the 2017 film, Sophia Lillis plays the only female member of the Losers Club, Beverly Mash. Since the movie hit theaters, she has appeared in Sharp Objects, and her next project is the supernatural horror film Gretel and Hansel.
Jessica Chastain plays the older Beverly for the It sequel. The Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee stars along her X-Men co-star James McAvoy in the film. During filming Chastain revealed that more than 4,500 gallons of fake blood were used, with the actress teling director Muschietti, “Let’s make Carrie on steroids.”
The Zero Dark Thirty actress is currently filming 355, a female spy thriller with Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong’o.
-
Finn Wolfhard and Bill Hader as Richie Tozier
Fans of Stranger Things recognize Finn Wolfhard as the actor playing the part of young Richie Tozier in It: Chapter One.
Bill Hader, the Emmy-winning writer, director and star of HBO's Barry, is taking over the role with the same signature glasses that Richie had 27 years earlier. Hader is busy this awards season, as Barry racked up a total of 17 Emmy nominations, plus his variety sketch series Documentary Now! — which he created with fellow SNL alums Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas — earned four noms.
Wolfhard told The Hollywood Reporter that he and his counterpart had a few days to hang out in Hader’s trailer, where they bonded over movies in preparation for the film. "For Bill, it was easy to study my mannerisms because he could just watch the first movie. He can handle anything on set," Wolfhard said.
-
Jaeden Lieberher and James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough
Jaeden Lieberher played Bill Denbrough in the first film, and James McAvoy takes over the role for the sequel. Lieberher also stars in the crime dramedy Knives Out with Chris Evans, Daniel Craig and Toni Collette, which is being released in November, and is in the upcoming Apple+ miniseries Defending Jacob.
His adult counterpart, James McAvoy, known for his role in Split and as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men series, joins the rest of the Losers club against Pennywise for the sequel.
The Scotsman stars with X-Men co-star Jessica Chastain, who he revealed took him aside while filming X-Men: Dark Phoenix to tell him about It: Chapter Two and the fact that directorAndy Muschietti wanted McAvoy for the role.
"Jessica Chastain, when we were making X-Men, she was rocking an evil wig look and badass. She took me aside and said 'Listen, there's this really fucking great director," recalled McAvoy. " 'They really want you to play the older Bill.' "
-
Chosen Jacobs and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon
As the younger Mike Hanlon, Chosen Jacobs plays the last member to join the Losers Club. Since the 2017 film, Jacobs has been recurring on Hulu’s Castle Rock, which also is within the multiverse of Stephen King's novels.
As Mike Hanlon grew up and the rest of the Losers Club moved away, he remained and became the town librarian and an amateur historian of the town and of It. Isaiah Mustafa, known for his Old Spice commercials, portrays Mike in the newest movie — a big change from the character he portrays in the commercials. Mustafa is also known for his role in Freeform's fantasy series Shadowhunters.
-
Jack Dylan Grazer and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak
Jack Dylan Grazer, who plays young Eddie, has been busy since It, also appearing in Beautiful Boy with Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet and in DC’s Shazam!
As a child, Eddie is a hypochondriac with an overbearing mother; as an adult, Eddie lives in New York City with his wife, owning a limousine company driving around stars. Eddie returns to Derry after murders begin to occur.
James Ransone plays the adult version of the character. Ransone is a horror veteran, having also appeared in films like Sinister and Sinister 2. He also is known for his role in HBO’s crime drama series The Wire.
-
Jeremy Ray Taylor and Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom
Young Ben Hanscom was played by Jeremy Ray Taylor, who went on to appear in Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween with Jack Black and When They See Us star Caleel Harris.
Bullied for being overweight as a child, Ben as an adult has become a lean man who is reluctant to come back to his hometown after receiving a disturbing phone call. Playing the adult Ben is New Zealand actor Jay Ryan, known for the Australian soap opera Neighbours and New Zealand comedy-drama program Go Girls. Ryan also starred on the CW series Beauty and the Beast.
-
Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise
Bill Skarsgård returns as the evil shape-shifting creature known as It, aka Pennywise. With makeup done by Oscar winners Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr., it takes two to three hours to transform Skarsgård into the evil clown.
Since starring in It: Chapter One, the actor has appeared in Deadpool 2, Assassination Nation and another work set the Stephen King multiverse, Hulu's Castle Rock. Skarsgård also has been continuing his work in horror and thrillers with The Devil All the Time. starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, and the Naked Singularity. both coming out in 2020.