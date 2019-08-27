'It: Chapter Two' Cast: The Child Actors and Their Grown-Up Counterparts

It: Chapter Two, the sequel to the 2017 film based on the Stephen King novel, sees the same group of characters return — only 27 years later. The members of the Losers Club have all grown up and dispersed, but when a devastating phone call brings them back to the sleepy town of Derry, so does the return of "It." The group must once again face their biggest fears and the memories of their past, while Pennywise is deadlier than ever. Although the shape-shifting creature is familiar — Bill Skarsgård returns in the role — the cast is new and filled with award-winning stars who play the grown-up versions of he characters from the original movie.

It director Andy Muschietti said at this year’s Comic-Con that, during the production of the first film, he began to think about which stars he wanted to play each child actor's counterpart, and he actually got everyone he had envisioned. “During the production, we started playing with names and speculating who would play the [adult] counterparts," he said. "I was very lucky that I got everyone I wanted to play in the movie. … Half the cast was pre-thought about it. And the rest auditioned/"

Before the movie hits theaters Sept. 5, take a look at the cast of It: Chapter Two, and which characters they are playing from It: Chapter One, below.