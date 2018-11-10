Jake Tapper, Mike Huckabee Lead Politics-Heavy Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking
The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Coverage of the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 6 helps Jake Tapper rule The Hollywood Reporter's Top TV Personalities chartdated Nov. 14, as he extends his reign to four consecutive weeks.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Nov. 14.
Tapper leads fellow political pundit Mike Huckabee, who jumps two spots to No. 2, followed by Bill Maher at No. 3.
Jonathan Van Ness and Lawrence O'Donnell round out the top five, while late night hosts Jimmy Fallon and James Corden re-enter the ranking at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
-
10. Steve Harvey
Last week: 9
-
9. Trevor Noah
Last week: 3
-
8. James Corden
Last week: -
Corden's latest edition of The Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke, this time with Barbra Streisand, drove much of the traffic to his social media accounts, led by a Facebook post showing off the clip that received 20,000 favorites and 11,000 shares. Streisand was on the episode to promote her new album, Walls, released Nov. 2.
-
7. Jimmy Fallon
Last week: -
-
6. Chelsea Handler
Last week: 2
-
5. Lawrence O'Donnell
Last week: 6
-
4. Jonathan Van Ness
Last week: 8
-
3. Bill Maher
Last week: 10
"Message to Trump voters: Vote Democrat, because as soon as this election is over, no one will give a shit about the caravan," Maher wrote on social media Nov. 5, referencing the movement of migrants from Central America to the U.S. fleeing gang violence. "But you'll still have diabetes." His No. 3 placement is his best since September 2017.
-
2. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 4
-
1. Jake Tapper
Last week: 1