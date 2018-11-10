Jake Tapper, Mike Huckabee Lead Politics-Heavy Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

Coverage of the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 6 helps Jake Tapper rule The Hollywood Reporter's Top TV Personalities chartdated Nov. 14, as he extends his reign to four consecutive weeks.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Nov. 14.

Tapper leads fellow political pundit Mike Huckabee, who jumps two spots to No. 2, followed by Bill Maher at No. 3.

Jonathan Van Ness and Lawrence O'Donnell round out the top five, while late night hosts Jimmy Fallon and James Corden re-enter the ranking at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.