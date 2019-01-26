Jake Tapper Spends 11th Week at No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

Jake Tapper returns to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated Jan. 30, ruling the tally for the first time in 2019.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 22.

Tapper scores his 11th week at No. 1, taking over for Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, who had ruled the previous two weeks.

Tapper’s fellow political pundit Mike Huckabee rises 4-3, while Steve Harvey and Chris Hayes round out the top five.

