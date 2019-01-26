Jake Tapper Spends 11th Week at No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking
The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Jake Tapper returns to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated Jan. 30, ruling the tally for the first time in 2019.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 22.
Tapper scores his 11th week at No. 1, taking over for Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, who had ruled the previous two weeks.
Tapper’s fellow political pundit Mike Huckabee rises 4-3, while Steve Harvey and Chris Hayes round out the top five.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
10. Tyra Banks
Last week: -
Banks’ boost of 47 percent in Twitter likes and 8 percent in Instagram favorites lands her back on Top TV Personalities for the first time in three weeks. Her engagement increase was led by separate photos with a giraffe and a lion, along with a post about 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray’s lava walk.
9. Antoni Porowski
Last week: 6
8. Trevor Noah
Last week: -
7. Lawrence O'Donnell
Last week: 3
6. Bill Maher
Last week: -
5. Chris Hayes
Last week: 5
4. Steve Harvey
Last week: 9
3. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 4
2. Jonathan Van Ness
Last week: 1
1. Jake Tapper
Last week: 2
The CNN host had another big week on Twitter, rising 41 percent in likes, 87 percent in retweets and 191 percent in mentions. His top tweet clapped back at Donald Trump Jr., writing, “Given the many lies you told the American people about the meeting at Trump Tower I don’t really care to be lectured about anything by you.”