Jake Tapper Spends 11th Week at No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

6:55 AM 1/26/2019

by Kevin Rutherford

The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.

Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube

Jake Tapper returns to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated Jan. 30, ruling the tally for the first time in 2019.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 22.

Tapper scores his 11th week at No. 1, taking over for Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, who had ruled the previous two weeks.

Tapper’s fellow political pundit Mike Huckabee rises 4-3, while Steve Harvey and Chris Hayes round out the top five.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.

  • 10. Tyra Banks

    Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

    Last week: -

    Banks’ boost of 47 percent in Twitter likes and 8 percent in Instagram favorites lands her back on Top TV Personalities for the first time in three weeks. Her engagement increase was led by separate photos with a giraffe and a lion, along with a post about 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray’s lava walk.

  • 9. Antoni Porowski

    JB Lacroix/WireImage

    Last week: 6

  • 8. Trevor Noah

    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    Last week: -

  • 7. Lawrence O'Donnell

    Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

    Last week: 3

  • 6. Bill Maher

    C Flanigan/Getty Images

    Last week: -

  • 5. Chris Hayes

    Jim Spellman/Getty Images

    Last week: 5

  • 4. Steve Harvey

    Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

    Last week: 9

  • 3. Mike Huckabee

    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    Last week: 4

  • 2. Jonathan Van Ness

    Tibrina Hobson/Getty

    Last week: 1

  • 1. Jake Tapper

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    Last week: 2

     

    The CNN host had another big week on Twitter, rising 41 percent in likes, 87 percent in retweets and 191 percent in mentions. His top tweet clapped back at Donald Trump Jr., writing, “Given the many lies you told the American people about the meeting at Trump Tower I don’t really care to be lectured about anything by you.”