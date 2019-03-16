James Corden Re-Enters Top TV Personalities Social Media Chart After ‘Late Late Show’ Jonas Brothers Takeover

Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Fallon remain the top dogs on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, ranking at Nos. 1 and 2 on the March 20-dated tally.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended March 12.

The rest of the top five changes slightly, as Mike Huckabee moves 4-3, Trevor Noah falls 3-4 and Andy Cohen jumps 8-5.

James Corden, meanwhile, lead’s the chart’s re-entries after a week that saw him host the Jonas Brothers on Late Late Show with James Corden surrounding the boyband’s reunion.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.