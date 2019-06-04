Jason Bateman, Bob Odenkirk and 8 More Drama Actors Sound Off on Playing Unscrupulous Characters

"I never played evil. I never really even played the Antichrist. What I played was a flesh-and-blood human being struggling with who he was. The thing that I was able to latch on to and get into the minutiae of is, what is it when you are essentially fatherless? Because he had this connection with Satan, but it's not a physical entity playing baseball with him and teaching him how to shave. As an actor, playing something that's taboo or that you don't get to express in your everyday life is fun in most instances, because there is some element of fantasy. I played them with glee, because I don't judge Michael at all, and I don't judge his actions."

