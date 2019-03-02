Jason Momoa Shoots to No. 5 on Top Actors Chart With Viral Oscars Instagram Post Featuring Lisa Bonet, Emilia Clarke
The chart ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Dwayne Johnson retains his lead on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for the sixth straight week, but Priyanka Chopra gains on the actor at No. 2 on the March 6-dated tally.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 26.
Johnson plummets 41 percent in overall social media interaction in the tracking week (despite garnering the most-favorited post in the tracking week by an actor), while Chopra rises 39 percent to close the gap.
The entire top four remain the same as the Feb. 27-dated list, with Jennifer Lopez and Jussie Smollett remaining at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. Jason Momoa, meanwhile, leaps 23-5.
See the top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Will Smith
Last week: 5
-
9. Zendaya
Last week: 17
Zendaya returns to the top 10 of Top Actors for the first time since late January. The occasion? A 37 percent jump in all social interaction, including 1.3 million Twitter likes (up 47.3 percent), led by her happy birthday tweet to Rihanna on Feb. 20.
-
8. George Takei
Last week: 7
-
7. Jada Pinkett Smith
Last week: 11
-
6. Kevin Hart
Last week: 6
-
5. Jason Momoa
Last week: 23
“Me and my QUEENS,” Momoa posted from the Academy Awards on Instagram, showing off a photo with Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke, plus his wife, Lisa Bonet, that helped him snag an overall boost of 523 percent in favorites on the service. The post itself was the fifth biggest on Instagram by an actor in the tracking week.
-
4. Jussie Smollett
Last week: 4
-
3. Jennifer Lopez
Last week: 3
-
2. Priyanka Chopra
Last week: 2
Chopra rung in the Academy Awards with a Feb. 24 Instagram post showing her on the red carpet when she first attended the ceremony. “My first Oscars!” she wrote. “Good luck to all of tonight’s nominees. You’ve already won! #throwback.” The photo racked up 2.2 million favorites.
-
1. Dwayne Johnson
Last week: 1