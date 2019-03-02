Jason Momoa Shoots to No. 5 on Top Actors Chart With Viral Oscars Instagram Post Featuring Lisa Bonet, Emilia Clarke

Dwayne Johnson retains his lead on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for the sixth straight week, but Priyanka Chopra gains on the actor at No. 2 on the March 6-dated tally.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 26.

Johnson plummets 41 percent in overall social media interaction in the tracking week (despite garnering the most-favorited post in the tracking week by an actor), while Chopra rises 39 percent to close the gap.

The entire top four remain the same as the Feb. 27-dated list, with Jennifer Lopez and Jussie Smollett remaining at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. Jason Momoa, meanwhile, leaps 23-5.

