Jay-Z Hosts Leonardo DiCaprio and Rihanna, Glenn Close Takes a Tumble and More Inside Dish from Oscar Night's Hottest Parties
From an epic dance circle at Vanity Fair's Oscar party featuring Glenn Close and Amy Adams to Jay-Z and Beyoncé's late night affair with caviar, pizza and Rihanna, go behind the velvet ropes to find out who partied where on Hollywood's biggest night.
Who won the battle for Oscar night's best party?
With the most coveted invites belonging to Beyoncé/Jay-Z, Madonna and Vanity Fair, logistics became a hot topic for insiders invited to all three. VF once again took over the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, still pulling a major crowd (despite the New York Times story "It Was the Hottest Oscar Night Party. What Happened?" that got the paper banned). A-list attendees included Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Spike Lee and Jeff Bezos, with partiers clearing out at 1:30 a.m. Since Madonna's soiree at Guy Oseary's Coldwater Canyon mansion and Bey and Jay's 2-year-old party at Chateau Marmont were on opposite ends of Sunset Boulevard, many revelers split the difference and went to one or the other. Madonna reunited with onetime frenemy Lady Gaga at her fete, where Irena Medavoy ended up. "Any party at a home is best," Medavoy, wife of producer Mike Medavoy, told THR. "You can really kick back and feel safe." Jay and Bey's party — the night's most exclusive one — continued until 6 a.m., something Chateau Marmont guest Trudie Styler joked to THR that she was dreading: "I told them that if it's too loud, I'm coming in for a nightcap even though I wasn't invited."
-
Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Gold Party Party Rocks Until 6 A.M.
Looks like there's officially a new A-list Oscar night tradition.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé hosted a second annual late-night party at the Chateau Marmont and the name is the same as last year — the Gold Party. Jay and Beyoncé introduced the event following the 2018 Oscars, and this year, once again, the Chateau's garage was converted and transformed into a chic lounge space according to party insiders who added that guests were only told about the location just hours before the event (despite it being in the same place as last year).
No media or event photographers were allowed inside, but according to social media posts and paparazzi images from outside, the room was filled with stars who partied close to 6 a.m. Guests included newly-minted Oscar winners Spike Lee, Mahershala Ali, Alfonso Cuaron, Regina King along with guests Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Drake, Adele, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Pharrell Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross, John Legend with Chrissy Teigen, Ciara, Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Usher, Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Jennifer Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Lupita Nyong’o, Kobe Bryant, Lily Collins, Jessica Alba, Diddy, Tiffany Haddish, Shonda Rhimes, Ava DuVernay, Jason Momoa, Adam Driver, Jesse Williams, Aziz Ansari, Ellen Pompeo, Rashida Jones and Gabrielle Union.
Must've been a great party, too. On Monday, Teigen tweeted, "I feel like absolute shit," to which Union replied, "Thank you J and B. EPIC party. And today I am on the struggle bus. Haven't went from the party to the plane in a minute but here I am."
THR learned that celebrity chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park returned to help the superstar couple curate an upscale menu for the second year, serving tins of caviar, an "extravagant" raw bar, fried chicken with waffles, truffle potato quesadillas, egg sandwiches with cheddar and beef sausage and more. There was a new addition this year from New York's Pasquale Jones — a pizza pop-up window that dished out slices and pies for guests to eat during the late-night party that really got going after 2 a.m. To drink? Jay-Z’s prestige Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades) Brut Gold champagne.
And while there were no media photographers, a slew of images have surfaced online from photographer Mason Poole's dedicated photo booth inside. Scroll down for those pictures on social media.
.@rihanna at Beyonce and Jay Z's #GoldParty #Oscars #Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/D9OyGKK2j5— Glamdom Magazine (@GlamdomMag) February 25, 2019
Spike Lee, @ReginaKing, @TiffanyHaddish, @ava, @fatbellybella & more at Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Oscar after party. #GoldParty pic.twitter.com/xC8Rh5Xj1a— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) February 25, 2019
Scenes from inside Beyoncé & JAY-Z's #GoldParty.— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) February 26, 2019
Menu included caviar by the gallon to truffle quesadillas and late-night upscale chicken and waffles, paired with Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades) Brut Gold champagne. pic.twitter.com/bB51ka5QYZ
.@Lupita_Nyongo, @DanaiGurira, @letitiawright, @chadwickboseman, @michaelb4jordan & Ryan Coogler at Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Oscar after party. #GoldParty pic.twitter.com/BwEs6snFqH— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) February 25, 2019
-
Glenn Close Rebounds in Epic Dance-Off With Amy Adams at 'Vanity Fair' Party
On Hollywood's big night, Glenn Close, 71, who had nabbed nearly every prize for The Wife in the run-up to the Oscars, made history as the most nominated living actor without a statuette when she lost to The Favourite's Olivia Colman. Up in the first mezzanine, Close's daughter, Annie Starke — who plays the younger version of her mother's character in the film — was so overcome when Colman's name was announced that she broke down in tears and exited before the end of the show.
But the sadness didn't last very long. Close and Starke walked the carpet together at Vanity Fair's fete, where they partied past midnight. The highlight for VF revelers was watching Close join a barefoot Amy Adams for an epic dance circle where Sam Rockwell, Cynthia Erivo, Melissa McCarthy showed off their moves in front of a crowd that, at times, included Jennifer Hudson, Barbra Streisand, James Brolin, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. There were a few gasps when Close entered the circle and took a tumble, falling flat on her back. Uninjured, the actress sprayed out like a starfish with a huge grin, while Marisa Tomei helped her up.
They danced off the moment and were followed onto the floor by Erivo who delivered a vogueing session. "She can dance, I told you!" Hudson proclaimed to THR. "I can't do that."
But what she did do flawlessly already was perform Diane Warren's "I'll Fight" on the Oscars stage in front of millions. "They are really taking the floor aren't they?" Hudson said of a space filled with beats by DJ Mateo. "I'm loving it. I'm not a partier but this got me out of my seat. Get it girl! I didn't know [Amy Adams] could move like that!"
As for Close, one guest complimented her on the ability to not show any sense of disappointment after losing out on her seventh Oscar. "She looks great. She changed her outfit, she looks like she's having fun and isn't upset," said the VF guest. "But then again she is an actress."
-
How Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry's Comical Costumes Came About
To hit the post-Oscars party circuit, Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone changed into black Adidas tracksuits, marking the best actress nominee's third outfit of the night. The most memorable: what she wore onstage opposite Brian Tyree Henry while presenting the award for best costume design.
McCarthy and Henry, who met and became fast friends when filming the upcoming comedy Superintelligence, donned over-the-top ensembles by Oscars costume designer Katja Cahill to pay tribute to every nominated film. McCarthy, who had the idea for the getups, was festooned with 53 stuffed rabbits in homage to Olivia Colman's Queen Anne of The Favourite; her wig was reminiscent of Margot Robbie's in Mary Queen of Scots; and her cowboy hat was a nod to The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Henry's hair and eye makeup evoked Black Panther. Later, inside the Vanity Fair party, Henry told THR that the two came up with the idea when they didn't like the script offered to them by producers. "It didn't reflect us or our friendship, so we just said, 'Look, if we are going to honor everyone on this list, let's fucking go for it,' " he said. "So we went balls to the wall. I told her I'd put on whatever she wanted as long as I could wear the Mary Poppins cape."
Reached by phone on Monday, Cahill, who was taking a break after a hectic awards season, said the ensembles came together in 48 hours. "We had a relatively light show this year as far as costumes were concerned," she recalled. "Then Melissa came up with this amazing idea after having lunch with [Oscars producer Donna Gigliotti]. I'm such a fan of Melissa and Brian."
The scramble to get two custom ensembles together kicked into high gear Friday and Cahill said that her goal was to nail McCarthy's original vision to have something that represented all of the films and nominated designers in an authentic and respectful way while also presenting something that looked like "all the costumes sort of threw up" all over them. "All of the costumes are so wonderful and you want to represent that while also not making it look crazy," she continued, adding that she had a wonderful team who helped pull it all together by shopping for stuffed bunnies, glueing pieces together and working to get both hair pieces just perfect.
Final fittings happened just before showtime and the two walked out on stage to present the award as Cahill was still pinning bunnies as McCarty walked toward the stage. "Thank God for Easter that we were able to find so many stuffed rabbits on short notice. But the hand puppet was the element that brought everything to life. I loved it."
-
Fox Brings Out Gold One Last Time
Outgoing 20th Century Fox film chairman and CEO Stacey Snider may have been a no-show at her company's post-Oscars bash celebrating wins for Bohemian Rhapsody and Fox Searchlight's The Favourite, but best actor winner Rami Malek was noticeably present.
Drawing mobs of fans and well-wishers, Malek had to be escorted by security to a private VIP area. Meanwhile, Oscar himself turned out in full force. As Fox prepares to be absorbed by Disney, nostalgic party planners arranged for all of the best picture statuettes it has won over the decades, beginning with How Green Is My Valley (1941), to be transported from the Century City lot to the Hollywood Athletic Club for the party. "They were on display to showcase the legacy. It's a bittersweet moment for all of us who hold 20th Century Fox as a stand-alone studio near and dear," said Fox distribution chief Chris Aronson. "They have never been off the lot before."
The Oscars have been safely returned home, but no one is sure where they will reside in the post-Disney company. — Pamela McClintock
