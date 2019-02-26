Jay-Z Hosts Leonardo DiCaprio and Rihanna, Glenn Close Takes a Tumble and More Inside Dish from Oscar Night's Hottest Parties

To hit the post-Oscars party circuit, Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone changed into black Adidas tracksuits, marking the best actress nominee's third outfit of the night. The most memorable: what she wore onstage opposite Brian Tyree Henry while presenting the award for best costume design.

McCarthy and Henry, who met and became fast friends when filming the upcoming comedy Superintelligence, donned over-the-top ensembles by Oscars costume designer Katja Cahill to pay tribute to every nominated film. McCarthy, who had the idea for the getups, was festooned with 53 stuffed rabbits in homage to Olivia Colman's Queen Anne of The Favourite; her wig was reminiscent of Margot Robbie's in Mary Queen of Scots; and her cowboy hat was a nod to The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Henry's hair and eye makeup evoked Black Panther. Later, inside the Vanity Fair party, Henry told THR that the two came up with the idea when they didn't like the script offered to them by producers. "It didn't reflect us or our friendship, so we just said, 'Look, if we are going to honor everyone on this list, let's fucking go for it,' " he said. "So we went balls to the wall. I told her I'd put on whatever she wanted as long as I could wear the Mary Poppins cape."

Reached by phone on Monday, Cahill, who was taking a break after a hectic awards season, said the ensembles came together in 48 hours. "We had a relatively light show this year as far as costumes were concerned," she recalled. "Then Melissa came up with this amazing idea after having lunch with [Oscars producer Donna Gigliotti]. I'm such a fan of Melissa and Brian."

The scramble to get two custom ensembles together kicked into high gear Friday and Cahill said that her goal was to nail McCarthy's original vision to have something that represented all of the films and nominated designers in an authentic and respectful way while also presenting something that looked like "all the costumes sort of threw up" all over them. "All of the costumes are so wonderful and you want to represent that while also not making it look crazy," she continued, adding that she had a wonderful team who helped pull it all together by shopping for stuffed bunnies, glueing pieces together and working to get both hair pieces just perfect.

Final fittings happened just before showtime and the two walked out on stage to present the award as Cahill was still pinning bunnies as McCarty walked toward the stage. "Thank God for Easter that we were able to find so many stuffed rabbits on short notice. But the hand puppet was the element that brought everything to life. I loved it."