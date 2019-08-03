Late Night Lately: Jeff Goldblum Raps, Debates Round Two, Kimmel Picks 'Bachelorette' Winner

Following the second Democratic debate, which took place Tuesday in Detroit, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert highlighted the night’s most memorable events, including Bernie Sanders' health care discussion and Elizabeth Warren's assertion that anyone would be a better president than Trump.

Referencing the 10 candidates onstage and how hard it is to keep track of them, Colbert renamed the event. "We're calling it Democratic Debate Night: Too Many Candidates to Remember ..." he said at the top of the show. "It's hard to sum up what happened tonight," he continued, "it's like the seven dwarfs offering Snow White a poison apple."

Colbert went on to label candidate Marianne Williamson a "long-shot" guru. He impersonated the activist's use of language and intonation in contrast with the "theatrics" of Sanders.

Trevor Noah veered into media criticism when he discussed CNN's moderation strategy, specifically CNN's questions that seemed primed to start a fight among the candidates. Noah joked, "Wow, CNN, you catty bitch. Half of those questions might have been, pick three people on the stage, 'Fuck, marry, kill?'"

Noah gave kudos to Marianne Williamson for the way she discussed systemic racism in American society: "Wow, Marianne Williamson, I didn't know it was possible for a white woman to get that much attention from black people without calling the cops," Noah said to some gasps in the audience.

Seth Meyers concluded that "this debate basically seemed like a bunch of moderates trying to take on Warren and Bernie," said Meyers. "Warren and Bernie teaming up to fend them off was like watching Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen take on the Washington Generals."

Meyers also took on Williamson, who earned a round of applause after she spoke about the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. "Wait, was that good? Is Marianne Williamson like one of those albums you have to listen to a couple of times before you figure out what they were trying to do? Is Marianne Williamson jazz?"

Following the second night of debates in Detroit, Colbert weighed in on the heated exchanges between Biden and Harris. But Colbert couldn't let Biden's misstep with his closing remarks go unnoticed. The former vice president mistakenly provided a phone number instead of an online address, as his fellow candidates did. Colbert helped Biden by filling things out: "Go to Joe 30330 ... send an email to Scranton Joe at 1942 at AOL dot org."

Ahead of the host's commentary, Colbert's band serenaded viewers with Motown Sings the Debates parody hits. Taking a light jab at the lengthy list of politicians onstage tonight, lyrics like "I bet you're wondering how we knew Michael Bennet was running too" were sung to the tune of Marvin Gaye's "I Heard It Through the Grapevine."

Noah touched on Booker going on "full-on attack mode," when he criticized Biden's criminal reform plan. He recalled one of Booker's lines from the night: "There's a saying in my community, you're dipping into the Kool-aid, and you don't even know the flavor."

Continued Noah, "This is where Cory was in his element. He had Biden on the ropes. [And] just when you thought that Biden was the target of the night, Tulsi Gabbard comes up from the ring and slams Kamala in her chair." The latter was a reference to the way Gabbard came after Harris about her history with criminal justice policies.

"It was almost like Quentin Tarantino wrote this part of the debate," Noah quipped. "Everyone coming after everyone."

Meyers brought up Biden's opening comment to Harris ("Go easy on me, kid"). Meyers joked, "Hey man, if you don’t want to seem old, maybe don’t talk like you’re in a Humphrey Bogart movie."

The NBC host also touched on the "Kool Aid" moment between Biden and Booker. Of the moment, Meyers joked: "Damn. There is no way Biden even knows what that means. Because I am 35 years younger than him and I don’t even know what it means."